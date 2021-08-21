-
Blue Origin
Blue Origin has filed a lawsuit against NASA over the Human Landing System contract
Blue Origin has filed a federal lawsuit against NASA, alleging that the agency neglected to properly analyze its proposal for…Read More »
-
News
Xiaomi Is Reimbursing Almost 300 Euros To People Who Bought This Model
Xiaomi is reimbursing almost 300 euros to the people who bought this model. Users who still have a Xiaomi M1…Read More »
-
News
Auction His Tokyo Olympics Medal To Help A Child With Heart Problems
Auction his Tokyo Olympics medal to help a child with heart problems. The Polish athlete Maria Andrejczyk got 44,000 euros…Read More »
-
News
A Spanish Study Reveals That Antibodies Remain Seven Months After Covid
A Spanish study reveals that antibodies against Covid-19 remain seven months after infection. It is a work of the Barcelona…Read More »
-
News
Esther Doña And Judge Santiago Pedraz In The Coolest Area Of Madrid
It has been 14 months since Esther Doña was widowed. The death by coronavirus of the Marquis de Griñón, Carlos…Read More »
-
T-Note Rebels Against Some Analysts Who Foresee Losses Of 3%
The year 2021 is being complex for the asset considered risk-free par excellence: the US 10-year bond. In the first…Read More »
-
News
Hispalink Declares Castilla y León Region With The Most Moderate Growth In 2021
Hispalink has placed Castilla y León as the autonomous community that will register the most moderate growth of its economy…Read More »
-
News
104174 Erte Workers Request Help From The Generalitat Of Mark1199
104174 Erte Workers Request Help From The Generalitat Of Mark1199. The ‘Conselleria’ d’Empresa i Treball de la Generalitat de Catalunya…Read More »
-
News
Working Poverty Rebounds With The Pandemic At Mark1199
Working Poverty Rebounds With The Pandemic At Mark1199. 16.9% of employed Spaniards recognize difficulties or many difficulties in paying all…Read More »
-
News
Diana Morant Promises To Give Her Skin As Minister Of Science
The former mayor of Gandia , Diana Morant , has chaired this Sunday her last plenary session as the town’s…Read More »