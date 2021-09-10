In 2021, the costliest electric vehicles will be on the road

To be precise, this is a list of the costliest consumer electric vehicles available today. There are plenty of more expensive electric supercars on the market, but they’re not exactly common on the roads and highways. Please remember that the prices listed are the manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing and do not comprise any state or federal subsidies, upgrades, or modifications unless otherwise stated.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla automobiles might fit in a variety of places on this list, but we’re talking about the costliest this time. After months of tantalizing Tesla fans, Tesla finally unveiled the much-anticipated Model S Plaid drivetrain in the fall of 2020.

Plaid’s early numbers (both in terms of performance and cost) were incredible. The Plaid powertrain touted a 0-60 mph time of less than 2 seconds as well as a top speed of about 200 mph with the aforementioned Model S update.

The basic Model S Plaid has started shipping, but new buyers may have to wait until the year 2022 to get theirs. Plaid starts at $129,990 before any tweaks, add-ons, or FSD features are included.

Model S Plaid+

We must mention the ill-fated Tesla Model S Plaid+ if we’re talking about the most costly EVs. Tesla stated its Plaid variant had been separated into two independent variations – Plaid and Plaid+ – with the initial update of the Model S.

Plaid+ boasted a range of about 520+ miles on a single charge, while both offered the same acceleration and highest speed. In comparison, the regular Plaid has a range of 396 miles.

Jaguar I-Pace HSE

The Jaguar I-Pace SUV is the company’s first all-electric vehicle. The HSE (High-Standard Equipment) grade of the Jaguar I-Pace adds more driver assistance. Blind spot assist, 360-degree cameras, as well as high-speed emergency braking, are all included.

That’s also why it’s $11,000 more expensive than the normal I-Pace, making it one of the most expensive cars on the market right now. The base price of the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace HSE is $80,900, but it may go up when you add extras such as leather interiors and cold climate kits.

The I-Pace HSE, on the other hand, starts at $69,900 for the 2022 models.

NIO ES8 Signature Edition

We travel to China’s burgeoning EV industry for our next expensive vehicle on the list. NIO has quickly earned the title of “Tesla of China” thanks to its high-quality vehicles and battery switching technologies. Tesla is technically the Tesla of China because it rivals in the Chinese market, but that’s beside the point!

Since its first public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, the automaker has had its ups and downs. It has, however, persevered and positioned itself as a key EV force in China, with plans to grow internationally in the next years. Particularly in Norway. NIO presently provides three electric SUVs, as well as the ET7 sedan, which was recently introduced. But that isn’t what we’re here to talk about. The Signature Edition of NIO’s ES8 SUV is the subject of our attention. With the six-seat cabin, this EV costs $566,000 (US$87,600). To put things in context, that’s $30,000 more than the Tesla Model Y performance sells for in China.