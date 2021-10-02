Meet the Founder of the First Black-woman owned electric vehicle recharging station

According to Forbes, Natalie King is writing history as the founder of the very first Black woman-possessed electric vehicle charging company. King has worked as an attorney in the past. She decided to pursue her love for the sustainable energy industry in 2007. She was launching a solar energy company with her now-ex-husband. “We dissolved the firm when the marriage ended,” King told reporters. The entrepreneur persisted, and in 2012, he founded Dunamis Clean Energy Partners.

Initially, the company specialized in energy auditing and incentive procurement for industrial and commercial clients, acting as a trade partner for utility companies. King discovered that many of her clients were updating to LED lighting during the energy audits. She began establishing contacts with Chinese manufacturers, eventually obtaining a significant LED contract with a couple of Michigan clinics. Nonetheless, the manufacturer failed to meet its obligations and failed to deliver the product. “I was heartbroken,” King recounted.

A mentor and friend suggested she start making her LEDs. In 2015, King took that suggestion and founded Dunamis Lighting. Things were going well until she had a dream which encouraged her to take a different path.

“I awoke from [an after-church] slumber to a clear guidance of ‘the next thing you need to accomplish is electric car recharging manufacturing,'” King explained. Dunamis Charge was born as a result of her intuition. That was in the year 2018, and she started to research and development right away. King had begun engineering and constructing a prototype by the close of 2019. The devices are currently undergoing final testing.

The Dunamis Charge devices are divided into three categories: a fast charger featuring a smart screen which can be utilized for advertising that can be able to recharge a vehicle in 30 minutes; a residential model which can be fixed on a garage wall as well as charge a vehicle in 4 to 6 hours; and the commercial model which can be installed in a parking structure

The chargers are now being sold to utilities and municipalities by King. The Michigan Department of Transportation as well as Environmental Great Lakes Energy have already agreed to provide federal financing for the implementation of electric vehicle infrastructure. General Motors Co. is also in negotiations with King.

“Once we obtain our certifications and tests done,” King added, “we’ll be considered a recommended vendor for their dealership base.” She plans to open a plant in Detroit this November, with a team of approximately 30 assembly employees and technicians, with expectations that it will double within a year and quadruple by 2025. As a Black woman working hard to get into this male-dominated sector, King believes it is critical for her to be able to pay it forward.