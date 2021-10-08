Vestas is awarded contracts in Brazil and Italy

Vestas has signed a deal with Casa dos Ventos for a 189-megawatt wind facility in the Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, as well as a repowering deal in Sicily, Italy. The arrangement with Casa dos Ventos in Brazil is the 5th contract between the two companies, bringing their total collaboration to 1.7 GW. Casa dos Ventos is Vestas’ biggest client in Latin America and is one of the country’s largest investors in wind project development.

The order includes 42 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.5 MW Power Optimised Mode and a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, optimizing energy production throughout the project’s lifetime. Casa dos Ventos will use the project’s output to supply renewable energy to corporate customers via corporate power purchase agreements (PPA).

Eduardo Ricotta, who serves as the President in charge of the Vestas Latin America, stated, “We are pleased with the long-term cooperation with Casa dos Ventos.” “Vestas is poised to accelerate the energy revolution in Brazil, a nation with great wind potential and a culture of renewable energy adoption unlike any other.” Our goal is to increase the amount of wind energy in Brazil’s energy mix, and the new agreement is another step in the right direction.”

Vestas has also been awarded a 42 MW repowering contract for Monreale Partinico wind park situated in Sicily, Italy. The contract is for the supply and implementation of 10 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines to substitute the current 19 V52-850 kW turbines at the site. Wind turbines will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of the year 2024, with commissioning in the second quarter of 2024. A multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service contract for the wind farm will also be in place.

At Italy’s sixth renewable energy auction, ERG Wind Electricity Srl., a fully owned affiliate of ERG S.p.A, a major independent energy producer from renewable sources, was given the order. Vestas has acquired about 1.4 GW of contracts from renewable power auctions in Italy, wherein it has installed over 4.5 GW since the year 1991, contributing to more than 40% of the market. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the 3rd quarter of 2022, with commissioning following in the fourth quarter.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, founded in 1945, is a Danish wind turbine manufacturer, seller, installation, and servicer. The corporation employs over 25,000 people worldwide and has manufacturing units in Denmark, the Netherlands, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Taiwan, Romania, Spain, China, Poland, Australia, Brazil, and the United States.