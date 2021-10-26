Global English Language Learning Market Analysis 2021-2026: Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, Inlingua International, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Rosetta Stone, Transparent Language, Voxy, EF Education First,

﻿This report is an analysis of the English Language Learning market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

Inlingua International

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

Rosetta Stone

Transparent Language

Voxy

EF Education First

New Oriental

Vipkid

Wall Street English

Meten English

iTutorGroup

51talk

WEBi

Global Education (GEDU)

New Channel International

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the English Language Learning industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Digital

Through Books

In Person Courses

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

For Businesses

For Educational & Tests

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the English Language Learning market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by English Language Learning Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 English Language Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 English Language Learning Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 English Language Learning Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 English Language Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 English Language Learning Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 English Language Learning Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 English Language Learning Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 English Language Learning Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key English Language Learning Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top English Language Learning Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top English Language Learning Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 English Language Learning Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 English Language Learning Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 English Language Learning Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 English Language Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by English Language Learning Revenue in 2020

3.3 English Language Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players English Language Learning Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into English Language Learning Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the English Language Learning market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the English Language Learning market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the English Language Learning market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the English Language Learning market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the English Language Learning market?

