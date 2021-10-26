Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis 2021-2026: AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil

﻿This report is an analysis of the Vertical Farming market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Vertical Harvest

Infinite Harvest

FarmedHere

Metro Farms

Green Spirit Farms

Indoor Harvest

Sundrop Farms

Alegria Fresh

Farmbox

Greener Roots Farm

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Vertical Farming industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Others

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Others

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Vertical Farming market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vertical Farming Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Vertical Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Vertical Farming Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Vertical Farming Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Vertical Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vertical Farming Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Vertical Farming Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Vertical Farming Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Vertical Farming Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Vertical Farming Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Vertical Farming Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Vertical Farming Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Vertical Farming Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Vertical Farming Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Vertical Farming Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Vertical Farming Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Vertical Farming Revenue in 2020

3.3 Vertical Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Vertical Farming Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Vertical Farming Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Vertical Farming market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Vertical Farming market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Vertical Farming market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Vertical Farming market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Vertical Farming market?

