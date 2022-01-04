Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2028

The Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market size is estimated to be worth US$ 929.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1020.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.3% during review period. Telecommunication accounting for % of the Disc Metal Oxide Varistor global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While LV MOV segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Disc Metal Oxide Varistor include ABB, SIEMENS, TOSHIBA, Elpro, and MacLean Power Systems, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

LV MOV

HV-MV MOV

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Telecommunication

Power

Building

Railway

Petrochemical

New Energy

Others

The key market players for global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market are listed below:

ABB

SIEMENS

TOSHIBA

Elpro

MacLean Power Systems

OTOWA Electric

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

Nanyang Jinguan

Pinggao

RIGHT ELECTRIC

Zhejiang Bitai

YUEQING TIANYI

Nanyang Zhongwei

Nanyang Jinniu

Wuhan Yinghe

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Disc Metal Oxide Varistor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Disc Metal Oxide Varistor from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Disc Metal Oxide Varistor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Disc Metal Oxide Varistor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Disc Metal Oxide Varistor market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Disc Metal Oxide Varistor.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 LV MOV

1.2.3 HV-MV MOV

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Telecommunication

1.3.3 Power

1.3.4 Building

1.3.5 Railway

1.3.6 Petrochemical

1.3.7 New Energy

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Drivers

1.6.2 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Restraints

1.6.3 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB

2.1.1 ABB Details

2.1.2 ABB Major Business

2.1.3 ABB Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.1.4 ABB Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 SIEMENS

2.2.1 SIEMENS Details

2.2.2 SIEMENS Major Business

2.2.3 SIEMENS Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.2.4 SIEMENS Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 TOSHIBA

2.3.1 TOSHIBA Details

2.3.2 TOSHIBA Major Business

2.3.3 TOSHIBA Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.3.4 TOSHIBA Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Elpro

2.4.1 Elpro Details

2.4.2 Elpro Major Business

2.4.3 Elpro Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.4.4 Elpro Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 MacLean Power Systems

2.5.1 MacLean Power Systems Details

2.5.2 MacLean Power Systems Major Business

2.5.3 MacLean Power Systems Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.5.4 MacLean Power Systems Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 OTOWA Electric

2.6.1 OTOWA Electric Details

2.6.2 OTOWA Electric Major Business

2.6.3 OTOWA Electric Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.6.4 OTOWA Electric Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

2.7.1 MEIDENSHA CORPORATION Details

2.7.2 MEIDENSHA CORPORATION Major Business

2.7.3 MEIDENSHA CORPORATION Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.7.4 MEIDENSHA CORPORATION Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Nanyang Jinguan

2.8.1 Nanyang Jinguan Details

2.8.2 Nanyang Jinguan Major Business

2.8.3 Nanyang Jinguan Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.8.4 Nanyang Jinguan Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Pinggao

2.9.1 Pinggao Details

2.9.2 Pinggao Major Business

2.9.3 Pinggao Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.9.4 Pinggao Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 RIGHT ELECTRIC

2.10.1 RIGHT ELECTRIC Details

2.10.2 RIGHT ELECTRIC Major Business

2.10.3 RIGHT ELECTRIC Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.10.4 RIGHT ELECTRIC Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Zhejiang Bitai

2.11.1 Zhejiang Bitai Details

2.11.2 Zhejiang Bitai Major Business

2.11.3 Zhejiang Bitai Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.11.4 Zhejiang Bitai Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 YUEQING TIANYI

2.12.1 YUEQING TIANYI Details

2.12.2 YUEQING TIANYI Major Business

2.12.3 YUEQING TIANYI Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.12.4 YUEQING TIANYI Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Nanyang Zhongwei

2.13.1 Nanyang Zhongwei Details

2.13.2 Nanyang Zhongwei Major Business

2.13.3 Nanyang Zhongwei Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.13.4 Nanyang Zhongwei Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 Nanyang Jinniu

2.14.1 Nanyang Jinniu Details

2.14.2 Nanyang Jinniu Major Business

2.14.3 Nanyang Jinniu Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.14.4 Nanyang Jinniu Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Wuhan Yinghe

2.15.1 Wuhan Yinghe Details

2.15.2 Wuhan Yinghe Major Business

2.15.3 Wuhan Yinghe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Product and Services

2.15.4 Wuhan Yinghe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Disc Metal Oxide Varistor

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Disc Metal Oxide Varistor and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Disc Metal Oxide Varistor

12.3 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Production Process

12.4 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Typical Distributors

13.3 Disc Metal Oxide Varistor Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

