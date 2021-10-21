Control Valve Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027 | Emerson Electric, Flowserve Corporation, Metso Corporation

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Control Valve Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Control Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Control Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Control Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Control Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Control Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Control Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Emerson Electric, Flowserve Corporation, Metso Corporation, Pentair Plc, General Electric Company, Samson AG, MIL Control Limited, Crane Fluid Inc, IMI Plc, Velan Inc, Crane Co., Flowserve Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pneumatic Control Valve

Hydraulic Control Valve

Electrical Control Valve



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electrical Power

Oil and Gas

Water &Waste-water Management

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others



The Control Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Control Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Control Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Control Valve Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Control Valve

1.2 Control Valve Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Control Valve Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pneumatic Control Valve

1.2.3 Hydraulic Control Valve

1.2.4 Electrical Control Valve

1.3 Control Valve Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Control Valve Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electrical Power

1.3.3 Oil and Gas

1.3.4 Water &Waste-water Management

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Mining

1.3.8 Chemicals

1.3.9 Food & Beverage

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Control Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Control Valve Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Control Valve Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Control Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Control Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Control Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Control Valve Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Control Valve Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Control Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Control Valve Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Control Valve Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Control Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Control Valve Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Control Valve Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Control Valve Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Control Valve Production

3.4.1 North America Control Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Control Valve Production

3.5.1 Europe Control Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Control Valve Production

3.6.1 China Control Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Control Valve Production

3.7.1 Japan Control Valve Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Control Valve Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Control Valve Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Control Valve Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Control Valve Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Control Valve Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Control Valve Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Control Valve Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Control Valve Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Control Valve Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Control Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Control Valve Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Control Valve Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Control Valve Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Emerson Electric

7.1.1 Emerson Electric Control Valve Corporation Information

7.1.2 Emerson Electric Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Emerson Electric Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Emerson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Emerson Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Flowserve Corporation

7.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Control Valve Corporation Information

7.2.2 Flowserve Corporation Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Flowserve Corporation Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Flowserve Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Flowserve Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Metso Corporation

7.3.1 Metso Corporation Control Valve Corporation Information

7.3.2 Metso Corporation Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Metso Corporation Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Metso Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Metso Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Pentair Plc

7.4.1 Pentair Plc Control Valve Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pentair Plc Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Pentair Plc Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Pentair Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Pentair Plc Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 General Electric Company

7.5.1 General Electric Company Control Valve Corporation Information

7.5.2 General Electric Company Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.5.3 General Electric Company Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 General Electric Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 General Electric Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Samson AG

7.6.1 Samson AG Control Valve Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samson AG Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Samson AG Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Samson AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Samson AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 MIL Control Limited

7.7.1 MIL Control Limited Control Valve Corporation Information

7.7.2 MIL Control Limited Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.7.3 MIL Control Limited Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 MIL Control Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MIL Control Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Crane Fluid Inc

7.8.1 Crane Fluid Inc Control Valve Corporation Information

7.8.2 Crane Fluid Inc Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Crane Fluid Inc Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Crane Fluid Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Crane Fluid Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 IMI Plc

7.9.1 IMI Plc Control Valve Corporation Information

7.9.2 IMI Plc Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.9.3 IMI Plc Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 IMI Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 IMI Plc Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Velan Inc

7.10.1 Velan Inc Control Valve Corporation Information

7.10.2 Velan Inc Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Velan Inc Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Velan Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Velan Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Crane Co.

7.11.1 Crane Co. Control Valve Corporation Information

7.11.2 Crane Co. Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Crane Co. Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Crane Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Crane Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Flowserve Corporation

7.12.1 Flowserve Corporation Control Valve Corporation Information

7.12.2 Flowserve Corporation Control Valve Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Flowserve Corporation Control Valve Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Flowserve Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Flowserve Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Control Valve Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Control Valve Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Control Valve

8.4 Control Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Control Valve Distributors List

9.3 Control Valve Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Control Valve Industry Trends

10.2 Control Valve Growth Drivers

10.3 Control Valve Market Challenges

10.4 Control Valve Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Control Valve by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Control Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Control Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Control Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Control Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Control Valve

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Control Valve by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Control Valve by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Control Valve by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Control Valve by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Control Valve by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Control Valve by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Control Valve by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Control Valve by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

