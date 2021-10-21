Welded Steel Pipe Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | CENTRAVIS, Tenaris, Bao Steel

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Welded Steel Pipe Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Welded Steel Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Welded Steel Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Welded Steel Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Welded Steel Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Welded Steel Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Welded Steel Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

CENTRAVIS, Tenaris, Bao Steel, AN Steel, Jiangsu ChengDe Steel Tube Share Co, Tianjin Pipe Corporation, Suzhou Boxin, Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co, Pearlite Steel, MST, Bri-Steel Manufacturing, RATNAMANI, JFE Steel, Shanghai Metal Corporation, Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co, Hunan Standard Steel Co, Hebei Zhonghai Steel Pipe Manufacturing Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cold Drawing Processing Technique

Hot Rolling Processing Technique



Market Segmentation by Application:

Ships

Boiler

Construction

Oil & gas

Others



The Welded Steel Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Welded Steel Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Welded Steel Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Welded Steel Pipe market expansion?

What will be the global Welded Steel Pipe market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Welded Steel Pipe market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Welded Steel Pipe market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Welded Steel Pipe market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Welded Steel Pipe market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Welded Steel Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Welded Steel Pipe

1.2 Welded Steel Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Welded Steel Pipe Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cold Drawing Processing Technique

1.2.3 Hot Rolling Processing Technique

1.3 Welded Steel Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Welded Steel Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Ships

1.3.3 Boiler

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Oil & gas

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Welded Steel Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Welded Steel Pipe Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Welded Steel Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Welded Steel Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Welded Steel Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Welded Steel Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Welded Steel Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Welded Steel Pipe Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Welded Steel Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Welded Steel Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Welded Steel Pipe Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Welded Steel Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Welded Steel Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Welded Steel Pipe Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Welded Steel Pipe Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Welded Steel Pipe Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Welded Steel Pipe Production

3.4.1 North America Welded Steel Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Welded Steel Pipe Production

3.5.1 Europe Welded Steel Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Welded Steel Pipe Production

3.6.1 China Welded Steel Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Welded Steel Pipe Production

3.7.1 Japan Welded Steel Pipe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Welded Steel Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Welded Steel Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Welded Steel Pipe Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Welded Steel Pipe Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Welded Steel Pipe Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Welded Steel Pipe Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 UK

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Welded Steel Pipe Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Welded Steel Pipe Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Welded Steel Pipe Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Welded Steel Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Welded Steel Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Welded Steel Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Welded Steel Pipe Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 CENTRAVIS

7.1.1 CENTRAVIS Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.1.2 CENTRAVIS Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.1.3 CENTRAVIS Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 CENTRAVIS Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 CENTRAVIS Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Tenaris

7.2.1 Tenaris Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tenaris Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Tenaris Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Tenaris Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Tenaris Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Bao Steel

7.3.1 Bao Steel Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bao Steel Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Bao Steel Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Bao Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Bao Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 AN Steel

7.4.1 AN Steel Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.4.2 AN Steel Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.4.3 AN Steel Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 AN Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 AN Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Jiangsu ChengDe Steel Tube Share Co

7.5.1 Jiangsu ChengDe Steel Tube Share Co Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jiangsu ChengDe Steel Tube Share Co Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Jiangsu ChengDe Steel Tube Share Co Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Jiangsu ChengDe Steel Tube Share Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Jiangsu ChengDe Steel Tube Share Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Tianjin Pipe Corporation

7.6.1 Tianjin Pipe Corporation Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tianjin Pipe Corporation Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Tianjin Pipe Corporation Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Tianjin Pipe Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Tianjin Pipe Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Suzhou Boxin

7.7.1 Suzhou Boxin Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.7.2 Suzhou Boxin Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Suzhou Boxin Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Suzhou Boxin Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Suzhou Boxin Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co

7.8.1 Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Pearlite Steel

7.9.1 Pearlite Steel Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pearlite Steel Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Pearlite Steel Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Pearlite Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Pearlite Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 MST

7.10.1 MST Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.10.2 MST Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.10.3 MST Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 MST Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 MST Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Bri-Steel Manufacturing

7.11.1 Bri-Steel Manufacturing Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bri-Steel Manufacturing Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Bri-Steel Manufacturing Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Bri-Steel Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Bri-Steel Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 RATNAMANI

7.12.1 RATNAMANI Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.12.2 RATNAMANI Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.12.3 RATNAMANI Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 RATNAMANI Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 RATNAMANI Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 JFE Steel

7.13.1 JFE Steel Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.13.2 JFE Steel Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.13.3 JFE Steel Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 JFE Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 JFE Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shanghai Metal Corporation

7.14.1 Shanghai Metal Corporation Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Metal Corporation Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shanghai Metal Corporation Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shanghai Metal Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shanghai Metal Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co

7.15.1 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Hunan Standard Steel Co

7.16.1 Hunan Standard Steel Co Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hunan Standard Steel Co Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Hunan Standard Steel Co Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Hunan Standard Steel Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Hunan Standard Steel Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Hebei Zhonghai Steel Pipe Manufacturing Corporation

7.17.1 Hebei Zhonghai Steel Pipe Manufacturing Corporation Welded Steel Pipe Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hebei Zhonghai Steel Pipe Manufacturing Corporation Welded Steel Pipe Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Hebei Zhonghai Steel Pipe Manufacturing Corporation Welded Steel Pipe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Hebei Zhonghai Steel Pipe Manufacturing Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Hebei Zhonghai Steel Pipe Manufacturing Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Welded Steel Pipe Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Welded Steel Pipe Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Welded Steel Pipe

8.4 Welded Steel Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Welded Steel Pipe Distributors List

9.3 Welded Steel Pipe Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Welded Steel Pipe Industry Trends

10.2 Welded Steel Pipe Growth Drivers

10.3 Welded Steel Pipe Market Challenges

10.4 Welded Steel Pipe Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Welded Steel Pipe by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Welded Steel Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Welded Steel Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Welded Steel Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Welded Steel Pipe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Welded Steel Pipe

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Welded Steel Pipe by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Welded Steel Pipe by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Welded Steel Pipe by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Welded Steel Pipe by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Welded Steel Pipe by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Welded Steel Pipe by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Welded Steel Pipe by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Welded Steel Pipe by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

