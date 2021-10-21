Double Sided Foam Tape Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | 3M, TESA, Nitto Denko

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Double Sided Foam Tape Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2479988/global-double-sided-foam-tape-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Double Sided Foam Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Double Sided Foam Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Double Sided Foam Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Double Sided Foam Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Double Sided Foam Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Double Sided Foam Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, TESA, Nitto Denko, SEKISUI, Lintec, Berry Plastics, Scapa Group, Yem Chio, Intertape, BO.MA, Wida, Powerband, Shurtape, KK Enterprise, CAPTAIN, Adhesives Research, DeWAL, Jonson Tapes, ZHONGSHAN CROWN, Sanli Adhesive Products, Zhongshan Guanchang, HAOTIAN RUBBER, Shanghai Xinguan, Dongguan Haixiang, TESA China, SEKISUI China, Yem Chio Fujian, CAPTAIN Fujian

Market Segmentation by Product:

PE Foam

Urethane Foam

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Daily Commodities

Industry Use

Auto



The Double Sided Foam Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Double Sided Foam Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Double Sided Foam Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2479988/global-double-sided-foam-tape-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Double Sided Foam Tape market expansion?

What will be the global Double Sided Foam Tape market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Double Sided Foam Tape market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Double Sided Foam Tape market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Double Sided Foam Tape market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Double Sided Foam Tape market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Double Sided Foam Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Double Sided Foam Tape

1.2 Double Sided Foam Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PE Foam

1.2.3 Urethane Foam

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Double Sided Foam Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Daily Commodities

1.3.3 Industry Use

1.3.4 Auto

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Double Sided Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Double Sided Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Double Sided Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Double Sided Foam Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Double Sided Foam Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Double Sided Foam Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Double Sided Foam Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Double Sided Foam Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Double Sided Foam Tape Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Double Sided Foam Tape Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Double Sided Foam Tape Production

3.4.1 North America Double Sided Foam Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Double Sided Foam Tape Production

3.5.1 Europe Double Sided Foam Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Double Sided Foam Tape Production

3.6.1 China Double Sided Foam Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Double Sided Foam Tape Production

3.7.1 Japan Double Sided Foam Tape Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 UK

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Double Sided Foam Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 TESA

7.2.1 TESA Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.2.2 TESA Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.2.3 TESA Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 TESA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 TESA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nitto Denko

7.3.1 Nitto Denko Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nitto Denko Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nitto Denko Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nitto Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 SEKISUI

7.4.1 SEKISUI Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.4.2 SEKISUI Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.4.3 SEKISUI Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 SEKISUI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 SEKISUI Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Lintec

7.5.1 Lintec Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lintec Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Lintec Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Lintec Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Lintec Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Berry Plastics

7.6.1 Berry Plastics Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.6.2 Berry Plastics Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Berry Plastics Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Berry Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Berry Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Scapa Group

7.7.1 Scapa Group Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.7.2 Scapa Group Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Scapa Group Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Scapa Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Scapa Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Yem Chio

7.8.1 Yem Chio Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yem Chio Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Yem Chio Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Yem Chio Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yem Chio Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Intertape

7.9.1 Intertape Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.9.2 Intertape Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Intertape Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Intertape Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Intertape Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 BO.MA

7.10.1 BO.MA Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.10.2 BO.MA Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.10.3 BO.MA Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 BO.MA Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 BO.MA Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Wida

7.11.1 Wida Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.11.2 Wida Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Wida Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Wida Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Wida Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Powerband

7.12.1 Powerband Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.12.2 Powerband Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Powerband Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Powerband Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Powerband Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shurtape

7.13.1 Shurtape Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shurtape Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shurtape Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shurtape Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shurtape Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 KK Enterprise

7.14.1 KK Enterprise Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.14.2 KK Enterprise Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.14.3 KK Enterprise Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 KK Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 KK Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 CAPTAIN

7.15.1 CAPTAIN Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.15.2 CAPTAIN Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.15.3 CAPTAIN Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 CAPTAIN Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 CAPTAIN Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Adhesives Research

7.16.1 Adhesives Research Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.16.2 Adhesives Research Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Adhesives Research Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Adhesives Research Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Adhesives Research Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 DeWAL

7.17.1 DeWAL Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.17.2 DeWAL Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.17.3 DeWAL Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 DeWAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 DeWAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Jonson Tapes

7.18.1 Jonson Tapes Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jonson Tapes Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Jonson Tapes Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Jonson Tapes Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Jonson Tapes Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 ZHONGSHAN CROWN

7.19.1 ZHONGSHAN CROWN Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.19.2 ZHONGSHAN CROWN Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.19.3 ZHONGSHAN CROWN Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 ZHONGSHAN CROWN Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 ZHONGSHAN CROWN Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Sanli Adhesive Products

7.20.1 Sanli Adhesive Products Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.20.2 Sanli Adhesive Products Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Sanli Adhesive Products Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Sanli Adhesive Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Sanli Adhesive Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Zhongshan Guanchang

7.21.1 Zhongshan Guanchang Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.21.2 Zhongshan Guanchang Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Zhongshan Guanchang Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Zhongshan Guanchang Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Zhongshan Guanchang Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 HAOTIAN RUBBER

7.22.1 HAOTIAN RUBBER Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.22.2 HAOTIAN RUBBER Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.22.3 HAOTIAN RUBBER Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 HAOTIAN RUBBER Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 HAOTIAN RUBBER Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Shanghai Xinguan

7.23.1 Shanghai Xinguan Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.23.2 Shanghai Xinguan Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Shanghai Xinguan Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Shanghai Xinguan Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Shanghai Xinguan Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Dongguan Haixiang

7.24.1 Dongguan Haixiang Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.24.2 Dongguan Haixiang Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Dongguan Haixiang Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Dongguan Haixiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Dongguan Haixiang Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 TESA China

7.25.1 TESA China Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.25.2 TESA China Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.25.3 TESA China Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 TESA China Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 TESA China Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 SEKISUI China

7.26.1 SEKISUI China Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.26.2 SEKISUI China Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.26.3 SEKISUI China Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 SEKISUI China Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 SEKISUI China Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Yem Chio Fujian

7.27.1 Yem Chio Fujian Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.27.2 Yem Chio Fujian Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Yem Chio Fujian Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Yem Chio Fujian Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Yem Chio Fujian Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 CAPTAIN Fujian

7.28.1 CAPTAIN Fujian Double Sided Foam Tape Corporation Information

7.28.2 CAPTAIN Fujian Double Sided Foam Tape Product Portfolio

7.28.3 CAPTAIN Fujian Double Sided Foam Tape Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 CAPTAIN Fujian Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 CAPTAIN Fujian Recent Developments/Updates

8 Double Sided Foam Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Double Sided Foam Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Double Sided Foam Tape

8.4 Double Sided Foam Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Double Sided Foam Tape Distributors List

9.3 Double Sided Foam Tape Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Double Sided Foam Tape Industry Trends

10.2 Double Sided Foam Tape Growth Drivers

10.3 Double Sided Foam Tape Market Challenges

10.4 Double Sided Foam Tape Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Double Sided Foam Tape by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Double Sided Foam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Double Sided Foam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Double Sided Foam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Double Sided Foam Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Double Sided Foam Tape

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Double Sided Foam Tape by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Double Sided Foam Tape by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Double Sided Foam Tape by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Double Sided Foam Tape by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Double Sided Foam Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Double Sided Foam Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Double Sided Foam Tape by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Double Sided Foam Tape by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2479988/global-double-sided-foam-tape-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”