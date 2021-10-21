Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Aiphone, Panasonic, Honeywell

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aiphone, Panasonic, Honeywell, Entryvue, Legrand, Fermax, SAMSUNG, TCS, Urmet, COMMAX, Guangdong Anjubao, Comelit Group, MOX, Zicom, Aurine Technology, Leelen Technology, WRT Security System, Siedle, Nippotec, Fujiang QSA, ShenZhen SoBen, Zhuhai Taichuan, Sanrun Electronic, Kocom, Shenzhen Competition, Quanzhou Jiale

Market Segmentation by Product:

Door Station

Video Intercom Master

Indoor Units



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Others



The Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market expansion?

What will be the global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment

1.2 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Door Station

1.2.3 Video Intercom Master

1.2.4 Indoor Units

1.3 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 UK

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Aiphone

7.1.1 Aiphone Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aiphone Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Aiphone Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Aiphone Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Aiphone Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Panasonic

7.2.1 Panasonic Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Panasonic Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Panasonic Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Honeywell

7.3.1 Honeywell Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 Honeywell Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Honeywell Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Entryvue

7.4.1 Entryvue Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Entryvue Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Entryvue Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Entryvue Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Entryvue Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Legrand

7.5.1 Legrand Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Legrand Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Legrand Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Legrand Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Legrand Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Fermax

7.6.1 Fermax Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fermax Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Fermax Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Fermax Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Fermax Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SAMSUNG

7.7.1 SAMSUNG Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 SAMSUNG Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SAMSUNG Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SAMSUNG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SAMSUNG Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 TCS

7.8.1 TCS Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 TCS Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 TCS Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 TCS Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TCS Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Urmet

7.9.1 Urmet Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Urmet Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Urmet Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Urmet Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Urmet Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 COMMAX

7.10.1 COMMAX Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 COMMAX Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 COMMAX Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 COMMAX Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 COMMAX Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Guangdong Anjubao

7.11.1 Guangdong Anjubao Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Guangdong Anjubao Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Guangdong Anjubao Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Guangdong Anjubao Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Guangdong Anjubao Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Comelit Group

7.12.1 Comelit Group Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Comelit Group Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Comelit Group Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Comelit Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Comelit Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 MOX

7.13.1 MOX Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 MOX Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.13.3 MOX Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 MOX Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 MOX Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Zicom

7.14.1 Zicom Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zicom Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Zicom Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Zicom Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Zicom Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Aurine Technology

7.15.1 Aurine Technology Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.15.2 Aurine Technology Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Aurine Technology Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Aurine Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Aurine Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Leelen Technology

7.16.1 Leelen Technology Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Leelen Technology Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Leelen Technology Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Leelen Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Leelen Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 WRT Security System

7.17.1 WRT Security System Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.17.2 WRT Security System Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.17.3 WRT Security System Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 WRT Security System Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 WRT Security System Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Siedle

7.18.1 Siedle Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.18.2 Siedle Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Siedle Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Siedle Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Siedle Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Nippotec

7.19.1 Nippotec Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.19.2 Nippotec Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Nippotec Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Nippotec Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Nippotec Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Fujiang QSA

7.20.1 Fujiang QSA Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.20.2 Fujiang QSA Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Fujiang QSA Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Fujiang QSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Fujiang QSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 ShenZhen SoBen

7.21.1 ShenZhen SoBen Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.21.2 ShenZhen SoBen Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.21.3 ShenZhen SoBen Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 ShenZhen SoBen Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 ShenZhen SoBen Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Zhuhai Taichuan

7.22.1 Zhuhai Taichuan Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.22.2 Zhuhai Taichuan Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Zhuhai Taichuan Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Zhuhai Taichuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Zhuhai Taichuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Sanrun Electronic

7.23.1 Sanrun Electronic Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sanrun Electronic Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Sanrun Electronic Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Sanrun Electronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Sanrun Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Kocom

7.24.1 Kocom Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.24.2 Kocom Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Kocom Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Kocom Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Kocom Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Shenzhen Competition

7.25.1 Shenzhen Competition Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shenzhen Competition Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Shenzhen Competition Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Shenzhen Competition Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Shenzhen Competition Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Quanzhou Jiale

7.26.1 Quanzhou Jiale Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Corporation Information

7.26.2 Quanzhou Jiale Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Quanzhou Jiale Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Quanzhou Jiale Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Quanzhou Jiale Recent Developments/Updates

8 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment

8.4 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Video Door Entry Devices and Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

