Optical Wavelength Services Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

The global OWS market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2018 to USD 4.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period. The adoption rate of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoT is surging. The advent of Internet of Things (IoT) and growing automation trends lead to continuous data traffic, which poses the challenge of fulfilling heavily-increased bandwidth requirements for large enterprises and SMEs. Wavelength services can offer security and dependability of private network and possess high bandwidth for carriers, thus stimulating the demand for higher bandwidth services resulting the growth in OWS market.

Among interface segment, the Ethernet interface to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

Ethernet accounts for the highest market share in OWS, as it is a cost-effective option for server connectivity. As compared to other interfaces, i.e. OTN and SONET, Ethernet has the highest number of installations and offers top cost performance among others. Gigabit Ethernet is the extended version of Ethernet which can offer tenfold speed than the traditional Ethernet. Wavelength services enable high bandwidth gigabit Ethernet network connections to be deployed faster.

The increasing bandwidth demand and connectivity between Data Centers (DCs) along with adoption of consumer 4K and higher video content and services on number of devices are major drivers for the adoption of metro applications. Most of the service providers are looking forward to increase the wavelength speed by moving to metro applications.Among regions, North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among all regions, due to presence of prominent OWS providers, such as Zayo, Verizon, GTT, CenturyLink, and AT&T in the region, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the major contributor to the OWS market, due to increasing demand for end-to-end wavelength services in the region. China, Japan, and India are some of the prominent countries with strong fiber optic infrastructures in APAC.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the OWS market.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level – 65% and Director Level – 35%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 10%

Research Coverage

The OWS market has been segmented based on Bandwidth (<=10Gbps, 40Gbps, 100Gbps, and>100Gbps), interface (SONET, OTN, and Ethernet), application (Short Haul, Metro, and Long Haul), organization size (SMEs and Large Enterprises,) and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global OWS market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.5 CURRENCY CONSIDERED 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

