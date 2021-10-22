Road Bikes Market Getting Back To Stellar Growth Ahead | Giant Bicycles Inc. ,Atlas Cycles Ltd. ,Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
The Latest research coverage on Road Bikes Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identifly potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
The Road Bikes Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Road Bikes market.
Road Bike also is known as road bicycle is a bike which is designed for road cycling. Though it is not comfortable to ride, the speed is the main feature of the road bike. Under certain regulations led down by the government, the design of the bicycle has been crafted. The market of road bikes is rising because of the increasing environmental issues regarding the fuel consumption and other. Moreover increasing government support for the pollution free bikes is also playing major role in market rising of the road bike
Major & Emerging Players in Road Bikes Market:-
Giant Bicycles Inc. (China),Atlas Cycles Ltd. (India),Derby Cycle Holding GmbH (Germany),Trek Bicycle Corporation (United States),Avon Cycles Ltd. (India),Zhonglu Co., Ltd. (China),Tube Investments of India Limited (India),Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada),Merida Industry Co., Ltd. (China),Tandem Group plc (United Kingdom),Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd. (South Korea),F.I.V.E. Bianchi S.p.A. (Italy),Specialized Bicycle Components (United States)
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Type (On-road, Track bikes), Application (Trekking, Recreational Activity), Distribution Channel (Direct sales, Distributors), Ride Type (Mountain, Hybrid, Road, Others), End User (Men, Women, Kids)
Market Trends:
Popularity of dockless bicycle sharing systems is rising
Increase in the use of folding electric bicycles and demand for bicycles by improving safety features and appearance
Growth of the electric segment can be attribute to the fact that electric bicyc
Market Drivers:
Due to intensifying traffic congestion issue and increasing fuel prices
Among consumers, there is growing health concerns issue
Increasing government support encouraging adoption of bicycles in developed as well as developing economies
Challenges:
Expenses with biking
Other substitutes available for biking or in place of biking
Opportunities:
The key competitors are launching innovative bicycles and accessories, which will lead to increasing market growth
What are the market factors that are explained in the Road Bikes Market report?
– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.
– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.
Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
