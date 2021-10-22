Steam Coal Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants – Peabody Energy ,Siberian Anthracite ,Arch Coal, Inc.

The Latest research coverage on Steam Coal Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identifly potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Steam coal, also known as thermal coal, is used to generate electricity. Steam coal is suitable for electric power production. It is ground into a fine powder that burns quickly at high heat and used in power plant to heat water in boilers that run steam turbines. In early days, conventional coal-fired power stations used lump coal which was burnt on a grate in boilers to raise steam. Nowadays, the coal is first milled to a fine powder, which increases the surface area and allows it to burn more quickly.

Consumption of steam coal is projected to grow by 1.5% per year over the period 2002- 2030. Lignite, also used in power generation, will grow by 1% per year. Demand for coking coal in iron and steel production is set to increase by 0.9% per year over this period.

Major & Emerging Players in Steam Coal Market:-

Peabody Energy (United States),Siberian Anthracite (Russia),Arch Coal, Inc. (United States),Reading Anthracite Coal (United States),Blaschak Coal (United States),Celtic Energy (United Kingdom),China Coal Energy (China),China Shenhua Energy (China),Coal India Limited (CIL) (India),Glencore (Switzerland),Sadovaya Group (Ukraine),VostokCoal (Russia),Yangquan Coal Industry (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Lump Steam Coal, Steam Coal Fines)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Clean Coal-based Power Generation

Development of Improved Ash Handling Technologies

Market Drivers:

Rise In Population and Growing Urbanization

Rise in Requirement of Large Amount of Energy for the Production of Cement for the Building & Construction Industry

