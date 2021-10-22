Know How Eye Exam Equipment May Double Its Market Size in Years to Come

These instruments assess refractive errors, the strength of the Intraocular Lens (IOL), intraocular pressure (IOP), and the field of vision. These assessments can range from basic eye charts to sophisticated eye exams that use instruments to simulate the tiny structures within an individual’s eyes. For a thorough eye examination, a variety of tests may be used. The need for thorough eye exams has increased as people’s attention to eye care has changed.

In February 2021, Carl Zeiss AG introduced its BlueGuard blue light blocking lenses, in response to extensive reliance on technology and media in the â€œnew normalâ€ scenario. The technology has been incorporated into the lens material itself, offering protection up to 40% from the blue light of wavelength range of 400 and 455 nm, typically linked to digital eye strain.

In January 2021, HAAG-STREIT Diagnostics launched its Lenstar Myopia, a solution for the increasing demand for myopia management and patient education. The solution consists of HAAG-STREITâ€™s well-established Lenstar 900 optical biometer and the corresponding EyeSuite software called EyeSuite Myopia. The Lenstar 900 also performs keratometry to make accurate predictions about the onset and progression of myopia.

Carl Zeiss (Germany),Haag-Streit (Switzerland),Topcon (Japan),NIDEK (Japan),Heidelberg Engineering (Germany),Escalon (US),Novartis (Switzerland),Valent (Canada),Canon (Japan),Essilor (France)

Type (Digital Retinal Camera, Slit Lamp, Manual Keratometer, Tonometer, Retinoscope, Others), Application (Retina and Glaucoma Examination, General Examination, Cornea and Cataract Examination), End-Use (Clinics, Hospitals, Others)

Better Technology and Higher Investment

Rising Eye Problems

Increased Spending on Healthcare

Untapped Emerging Markets

Low Accessibility to Eye Care in Low-Income Economies

The Aged Population Is Much Likely To Get Diagnosed With Eye Diseases

Growing Access to Modern and Sophisticated Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Eye Exam Equipment Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Eye Exam Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Eye Exam Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Eye Exam Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Eye Exam Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Eye Exam Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Eye Exam Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Eye Exam Equipment Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Eye Exam Equipment Market Segment by Applications

What are the market factors that are explained in the Eye Exam Equipment Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

