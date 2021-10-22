Fitness Trackers Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2021 – 2026

The Latest research coverage on Fitness Trackers Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identifly potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

The fitness tracker is a wearable electronic device or a software application that monitors an individualâ€™s physical fitness and daily physical activity. It is capable of to detect some combination of running distance, walking steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, swimming laps, among other activities. It also measures the data related to health & fitness including the number of calories burned. A Fitness band interacts via Bluetooth with an app in a mobile device that configures the device and downloads the wearer’s activity data. Smartwatch and fitness band are some of the major types of fitness bands being used by individuals to track their daily physical activity.

On 20 Aug. 2018, Fitbit, a leading fitness trackers company has launched Charge 3, a smart fitness tracker. Fitbit Charge 3 delivers a premium swim proof design, most advanced health, and fitness features, and offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Major & Emerging Players in Fitness Trackers Market:-

Adidas AG (Germany),Apple Inc. (United States) ,Fitbit, Inc. (United States) ,Garmin Ltd. (United States),Jawbone (United States),Lumo Bodytech Inc. (United States),Moov Inc. (United States),Nike, Inc. (United States),Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) ,Xiaomi Inc. (China),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Display (Monochrome Display, Colored Display), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Device (Fitness Band, Smartwatch, Others), Compatibility (IOS, Android, Windows, Tizen, Others)

Market Trends:

The Rapid Use of Wearable Fitness Trackers among the Youth

Market Drivers:

Change in Lifestyle and Rise in Disposable Income of Consumers

The surge in Adoption of Fitness Trackers in Fitness Centers

Increase In Adoption of Utility Fitness Trackers

The surge in Demand for Flagship Devices

The Rising Popularity of Fitness Trackers among the Aging Population

Rapid Growth in Fitness & Athlete Activities across the Globe

Opportunities:

Increase in Fitness Enthusiasts across the Globe

The Technological Advancements in the Internet of Things

