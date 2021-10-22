Wi-Fi Analytics Market to See Good Value Within a Growth Theme || Top Players – Cisco Systems ,Aruba Networks ,Purple

The Latest research coverage on Wi-Fi Analytics Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identifly potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Wi-Fi analytics involves the use of Wi-Fi networks to collect data on Wi-Fi devices such as smartphones and laptops that can be used to inform and improve business operations, physical layouts, and marketing initiatives and includes detailed information on the device behavior, both physically in the space covered by the Wi-Fi network, as well as the activity performed via the Wi-Fi network’s internet connection. Wi-Fi analytics systems provide a way to organize and interpret customer data collected through guest Wi-Fi, making them a very powerful tool in the right hands.

In 2019, Purple, a global leader in Wi-Fi Analytics has announced an exciting multi-year partnership with BT. British Telecom will now be able to provide its retail store customers with the ability to gain customer insights, just as they would online. The partnership will see the incorporation of Purple’s advanced customer engagement capabilities within BT Wi-Fi services early next year.

On October 24, 2019, Blix launches AI-driven CountSmartÂ® technology for unprecedented accuracy in WiFi analytics. This new approach to WiFi analytics performs a deep analysis of every packet of smartphone data, irrespective of randomization and encryption, allowing Blix to make use of 100% of available smartphone data.

Cisco Systems (United States),Aruba Networks (United States),Purple (United Kingdom),Cloud4Wi (United States),Fortinet (United States),Ruckus Networks (United States),Extreme Networks (United States),GoZone WiFI (United States),Singtel (Singapore),SpotOn (United States)

Type (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics, Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), Application (Footfall Analytics, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience Management, Customer Behaviour Analytics, Customer Loyalty Management, Others), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, Banking, Transportation, Tourism, Entertainment, Others), Component (Solutions, Service (Managed and Professional))

Market Trends:

Cloud-based Service with Full Remote Support

Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics

Integration with Other Data Such As Staffing, POS and Marketing Data

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Wi-Fi Analytics Solutions to Help Brick and Mortar Business Track Real-Time Customer Location, Footfall, Traffic, and Customer Demographics, is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi and Proliferation of Mobile Devices

Government Initiatives for Smart City Development

Challenges:

Lack of Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities:

Rapid Adoption of IoT across Enterprises

Increased Adoption of Social Media for Customer Engagement

