POS Restaurant Management System Market Getting Back To Stellar High-Yielding Opportunity | eZee BurrP ,GOFRUGAL Technologies ,Sapaad

POS Restaurant Management System helps restaurants in managing different types of orders, menus, shifts, and more importantly billing and payments along with invoicing capabilities. It increases the speed of the operations in the restaurants which further increases consumer satisfaction. POS Restaurant Management Systems generally have features like inventory management, menu set-up, table reservation management, kitchen order tracking, and even online delivery solutions to streamline the process and increase the productivity of the restaurants.

In Jan 2019, 7shifts, a Canadian start-up raised $10 million in a Series A fundraising round which was led by Napier Park Financial Partners. Teamworthy Ventures, Relay Ventures, and Peter Harrison, the former CEO of Snagajob, were among the attendees. More than 250,000 restaurants in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia use 7shifts’ restaurant employee scheduling solution, which was established in 2014.

Major & Emerging Players in POS Restaurant Management System Market:-

eZee BurrP (India),GOFRUGAL Technologies (India),Sapaad (Singapore),MarketMan (United States),POSist Technologies (India),DeliverAI (United Arab Emirates),RestoPOS (India),Flipnode (United States),OpenTable (United States),7shifts (Canada)

Type (Fixed POS Terminal, Mobile POS Terminal), Application (Outlet Settings, Inventory Monitoring, Menu Set-up, Order Management, Table Reservation, Billing, Others), Restaurant (Multi-Chain Restaurants, Dine-In, Conventional Restaurants, Other), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud)

Market Trends:

Introduction of Mobile App in POS Restaurant Management Systems Market

Growing Trend of Providing 24 Hours Support for Client

Market Drivers:

Need for Automation in The Restaurants

Need for Transparency in The Restaurants

Growing Demand to Streamline the Operations

Challenges:

POS Restaurant Management Systems Need to Be Constantly Updated for Security Purposes

Needs of Restaurant Owners Varies Drastically with Cultures and Regions

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for POS Restaurant Management System from Large Restaurants

Emerging Demand for POS Restaurant Management Systems from Developing Countries with Rapid Growth of Hospitality Industry

