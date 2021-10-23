Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Key Players –MedMen, Terra Tech, Cronos Group

Latest study released by AMA Research on Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market research, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market predicted until 2026*.

Brief Overview of Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products)

Cannabis, also referred to as marijuana, is a psychoactive substance derived from the Cannabis plant that is commonly used for medicinal or recreational purposes. The legalization of cannabis and cannabis derivatives such as cannabidiol (CBD). People can now use cannabis in a healthy manner while still benefiting from its medicinal properties, because of its legalization. As a result, many countries across the world are increasingly legalizing the use of cannabis. Because of its lack of psychoactive effects, cannabidiol is most commonly used for medicinal purposes. Cannabidiol oil is used in a variety of medical applications, including anxiety and depression treatment, stress relief, diabetes prevention, pain relief, cancer symptom relief, and inflammation relief.

List of Key Players in Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market:

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), MedMen (United States), Terra Tech Corp. (United States), Aphria Inc. (Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Medical Marijuana Inc. (United States), The Body Shop (United Kingdom), Cronos Group (Canada)



Market Trends

Various Multinational Companies Investing in Cannabis Products



Drivers

Growth in the Medical Applications of Cannabis

Various Health Benefits

Increase in Legalization of Cannabis and Rise in Social Acceptance of Marijuana



Challenges

Various Product regulations and Marketing Regulations



Research objectives:

Post COVID Analysis on growth & market size (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To study and analyze the Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2020 to 2026, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market to better understand Pre and Post COVID scenario.



If you are involved in the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Type (Oil, Perfume, Capsules, Bath Soak, Sunscreen, Others), Application (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online Sales, Others), End-User Industry (Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetic, Other), Distribution Channel (Departmental Stores, E-commerce, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, Others), Source (Hemp-derived, Marijuana-derived) and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. As survey are restricted due to lockdown worldwide, out team of Analyst are collecting and certifying qualitative and quantitative information through extensive primary research process via LinkedIn, Email communication, Survey Monkey and Industry forum to acquire relevant information from industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, directors, technology and innovation experts, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) companies and organizations.

Secondary Research: Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products)

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation and key information with the help of Annual reports, press releases, analyst & conference call transcripts.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2026



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market.

Chapter 3: Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products); Post COVID Scenario

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

