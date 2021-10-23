5G Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Sprint, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of 5G Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the 5G market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The telecom industry is at a nascent stage in 5G technology development. This disruptive technology holds a promising economic value that can lead to a ‘hyper-connected’ society, where mobile will play a significant role in people’s lives. Since 2012, many government initiatives, along with investments from telecom companies, have shaped the development of 5G. Factors such as rising demand in mobile broadband, the growing use of smartphones, and smart wearable devices, clubbed with surging demand of mobile video adoption, are expected to drive the 5G market during the forecast period.

Regional segment Insights

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will hold the largest market share of 44% by 2025. Majority of the data consumption will happen through video usage. During 2017-2022, video traffic will grow from 82 EB/year to 731 EB/year at a CAGR of 55%. Media-based companies will develop strategies and business plans in order to generate revenue from this trend. Asia-Pacific will account for the highest number of 5G cellular subscribers by 2025. Though revenue growth in recent times has slowed, this region is expected to show positive commitment in terms of the rapid adoption of IoT in the near future.

SIM M2M cellular connections segment insights

The 5G network will support promising technological innovations, including the Internet of Things (IoT), outdoor autonomous robots for the agriculture industry, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), smart utility grids, drones, and many more connected devices. The penetration M2M devices for industrial use will rise, and it is estimated that there will be around half a billion M2M connections in industries like retail, manufacturing, and energy by 2025. This will largely be driven by automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Thus, global 5G SIM M2M cellular connections are expected to expand at a CAGR of 231%. By 2025, Europe is expected to dominate the market by generating 35% of the total 5G SIM M2M cellular revenue followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

