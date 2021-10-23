Insurance Broking Market Becoming ‘Red Hot’, Explore Giants Move | Reliance Retail Insurance, Tata Motors Insurance, Share India Insurance

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Insurance Broking Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Insurance Broking market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited, Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Limited, Global Insurance Brokers Private Limited, Manappuram Insurance Brokers Limited, Muthoot Risk Insurance and Broking Services Private Limited, Narnolia Financial Advisors Limited, Reliance Retail Insurance Broking Limited, Share India Insurance Brokers Private Limited, Tata Motors Insurance Broking and Advisory Services Limited, Marsh India Insurance Brokers Private Limited.

Market Insights:

Insurance brokers are representatives of clients’ interests in insurance contracts (not insurers), and act as an intermediary between insurers and the insured. A significant number of brokers have entered the Indian insurance broking industry, since 2003, when the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) allowed brokers to act as intermediaries. As of July 2020, 468 insurance brokers have been licensed by the IRDAI. Brokers are the preferred channel of business in India as they account for more than 70% of commercial lines (marine, aviation, construction, engineering, risk, and liability insurance). Further, the dynamic and conducive regulatory landscape in the country is expected to propel industry growth in the coming years. As the Indian insurance market continues to grow organically with increasing population and insurance requirements, there remains a massive opportunity for disruption through technology.

The total premium collected through brokers grew from INR 170 Bn in FY 2014 to INR 372.68 Bn in FY 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 17.00% during the 2014-2019 period.

Segment insights:

Non-life insurance accounts for a majority share of the broking business, whereas, life-insurance forms a mere 1% of the total distribution mix. The Indian insurance industry witnessed a growing contribution from the non-life insurance channel between FY 2014 and FY 2019 due to the increased penetration of motor and healthcare businesses in the country. The large-sized and medium-sized corporates account for ~40%–50% of the customers; SME customers account for ~10%–20% and retail customers’ account for ~30%–40% of the broking business in India.

Impact of COVID-19 and the way forward:

The outbreak of deadly COVID-19 has increased awareness regarding insurance products (mostly health insurance products) among Indians. However, insurance renewals are getting delayed, owing to the lack of funds in the hands of policyholders. Property and casualty business, and fresh savings business have gravely hampered the market of insurance brokers in the country.

