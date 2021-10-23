Oil and Gas Market is Booming Worldwide with Oil India, Reliance, Hindustan Petroleum

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Oil and Gas Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Oil and Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited , Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Oil India Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Nayara Energy Limited Private.

You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2797391-oil-and-gas-industry

Market insights:

In 2019, India was the third-largest consumer of oil, accounting for ~5.4% of the global oil consumption. Oil and gas jointly accounted for 36.37% of the country’s overall energy mix in 2019. Oil consumption in India stood at 5,270.73 thousand barrels per day in 2019, and is projected to reach 5,490.92 thousand barrels by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.25% during the 2020-2025 period.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2797391-oil-and-gas-industry

Market influencers:

The steady increase in population, coupled with the rising income level has amplified the rate of urbanization in the country, which in turn, is fostering the growth of the oil and gas industry in India. Improved infrastructure and ease of doing business have been encouraging the participation of international players, such as BP plc, Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Total SA.

The rapid growth of the Indian transportation industry has also bolstered the demand for oil and gas industry in India. Light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles are the leading consumers of oil and gas, followed by aircraft, marine, and rail. Furthermore, the advancement of drilling techniques, equipment, and technology is expected to augment the growth of the Indian oil and gas industry. The application of cutting-edge oil-producing technologies is likely to help in exploring novel unconventional sources rather than relying on depleting conventional sources. However, factors like the declining trend in domestic production, heavy reliance on import, dominance of state-owned companies, and limited infrastructure investments are impeding market growth.

Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2797391

Impact of COVID-19:

The oil and gas industry has been experiencing an unpredicted crisis on account of the two-pronged effect of the international price war and pandemic, which is likely to mark a substantial impact on the domestic market, both in the short and long term. The lockdown led to a sharp dip in mobility, transportation, and industrial activities, resulting in a slump in oil and consumption. Low demand for oil, gas, and refined products is anticipated to create a supply-demand imbalance and a consequent price fall in the near future.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2797391-oil-and-gas-industry

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter