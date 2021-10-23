Feminine Hygiene Products Market Becoming ‘Red Hot’, Explore Giants Move | Redcliffe Hygiene, Shudh Plus Hygiene, Elize Lifestyle

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Feminine Hygiene Products market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited, Elize Lifestyle Private Limited, First Step Digital Private Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Heyday – Organic Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins and Pads, Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, Saathi Eco Innovations India Private Limited, Shudh Plus Hygiene Products Private Limited, Unicharm India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson India.

Market insights:

In India, approximately 60% of women are diagnosed with vaginal and urinary tract diseases and infections every year due to poor menstrual hygiene. Growing awareness about intimate hygiene and increase in preference for sanitary products like tampons and panty liners have garnered a huge demand for feminine hygiene products in the country. The entry of new players and start-ups is expanding the feminine hygiene products market in India, which was valued at INR 25.02 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 58.62 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~14.92%, during the 2019-2024 period.

Key growth drivers of the market:

-Education has made women aware of the importance of feminine and menstrual hygiene. With improved literacy rate, women have become acquainted with the various alternatives to sanitary napkins available in the market, like tampons, menstrual cups and panty liners. As a result, demand for feminine hygiene products has picked up in recent years.

-The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative of the Indian government involves the support of schoolteachers, and state and district administrations for the implementation of safe menstrual hygiene practices in semi-rural and rural areas. Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, another initiative of the Indian government, was launched in 2014 to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene across schools. This program is aimed at ensuring access to subsidised sanitary products and encourage safe menstrual hygiene practices across the country, especially in semi-rural and rural areas.

Competition analysis:

In India, the feminine hygiene products market is dominated by a number of players like Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited , Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Unicharm India Private Limited, Kimberly Clark Lever Private Limited, Saathi Eco Innovations India Private Limited, and Sudh Plus Hygiene Products Private Limited. In 2018, among the major companies operating in the country, Whisper by Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited, held the largest market share (51.42%), followed by Stayfree and Kotex. This is because Whisper, Stayfree, Kotex have launched lower priced variants of intimate hygiene products, making them affordable for women belonging to the different social strata of the country.

