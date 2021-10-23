Organic Personal Care Products Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Dabur, Emami, Forest Essentials

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Organic Personal Care Products Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Organic Personal Care Products market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Dabur India Limited, Emami Limited, Bio Veda Action Research Private Limited, Forest Essentials Private Limited, Jovees Herbal Care India Limited, Kama Ayurveda Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Honasa Consumer Private Limited, Juicy Chemistry Private Limited, Soulflower India Private Limited.

The trend of using organic products has caught on following the growing awareness about the side effects of harmful chemicals. The demand for organic personal care products, made of naturally sourced ingredients like herbal and floral extracts, without any chemical intervention, has thus increased among people, in recent years.

Market insights:

Exposure to high levels of air pollution, dust, excessive sunlight, and long hours in air-conditioned environments often causes skin and hair problems. Often, chemical-based personal care products, used to treat these problems, result in side effects like skin rashes, itchy scalp and other forms of irritation on skin, scalp and body. Therefore, the demand for organic personal care products has picked up. It is expected that the organic personal care products market in India will reach INR 146.14 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.81% during the 2019-2024 period.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

-Organic personal care products are devoid of preservatives like paraben and therefore have shorter shelf life than their conventional counterparts. Hence, Indian consumers prefer buying conventional personal care products of popular brands with greater shelf lives which would last long. This is a major challenge for the growth of the organic personal care products market in India.

-Products of major players in the market like Lotus Herbals, Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials and Jovees Herbals are on the expensive side. Also, start-ups entering the market offer luxury organic personal care products at premium price ranges. Indian consumers are mostly price-sensitive, and those belonging to the middle and low income group can hardly afford expensive organic products. Instead, they make use of homemade besan, haldi or neem pastes in their beauty and personal care regime. This in turn limits the sale of organic personal care products, impeding market growth.

