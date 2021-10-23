Power Sector Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | CESC, NHPC, Nuclear Power

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Power Sector Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Power Sector market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Adani Power Limited, CESC Limited, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), NHPC Limited, NTPC Limited, SJVN Limited, Suzlon Energy, Tata Power Limited, Websol Energy System Limited, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

Over the years, the Indian power sector has undergone a significant transformation in terms of power supply, energy demand, fuel mix, and market operations. It is the third-largest power generating country in the world. India’s total installed capacity rapidly increased at 8.4% during the FY 2010-FY 2019 period. As of 31st December 2019, India held a total installed capacity of 367.28 GW, emerging as a power-surplus nation.

Competitive landscape

The power sector in India is slowly moving towards consolidation, owing to the presence of established players with a keen focus to expand their businesses through inorganic growth strategies. Small companies, on the other hand, are striving to sustain in the highly competitive market. In September 2019, Adani Power Limited acquired 100% stake of Bikaner Khetri Transmission Ltd (BKTL). Furthermore, NTPC Limited and Adani Power Limited are competing to purchase the stressed power project of Avantha Group. Key players in the thermal power sector include CESC Limited, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, GMR Energy Ltd and Adani Power Limited.

Segmentation insights:

The power sector in India is characterized by its diversified fuel sources which consists of environmentally sustainable sources like solar, wind and small hydro energy, along with conventional sources like coal, oil and gas. Thermal power was the predominant type of installed capacity in India, accounting for 63.5% of the total installed capacity in FY 2019. The commissioning of various Ultra Mega Power Projects (UMPPs) based on thermal power attributed to the largest share of thermal power in the country’s energy mix.

