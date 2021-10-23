Eyewear Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Safilo, Hidesign, GKB Opticals

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Eyewear Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Eyewear market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: GKB Opticals Limited, Hidesign India Private Limited, Lenskart Solutions Private Limited, Ronak Optik Private Limited, Titan Company Limited, Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Rayban Sun Optics India Private Limited, Safilo India Private Limited, Sterling Meta Plast India Private Limited.

You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2577603-eyewear-market-in-india-2019

Over the last decade, there has been a remarkable increase in the use of eyeglasses and contact lenses in India, owing to the rise in eye diseases and vision disorders like myopia, hypermetropia, and presbyopia. Moreover, over time, from functioning as a vision corrective product, eyewear has turned into a fashion accessory. This has further popularized the use of sunglasses and eyeglasses in India.

Market segmentation analysis

Based on product type, the India eyewear market is segmented into spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. Value-wise, in 2018, the spectacles segment captured the highest market share (~70.15%). The segment is expected to continue accounting for the highest market share throughout the forecast period due to unhealthy lifestyles and increasing exposure to display screens. In terms of market revenue, the sunglass and contact lens segments are expected to account for ~18.47% and ~10.60% market shares, respectively, in 2024.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2577603-eyewear-market-in-india-2019

Market insights

The eyewear market in India was valued at INR 492.37 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 966.73 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~11.90%, during the 2019-2024 period. The demand for prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses has picked up in the Indian market, owing to vision disorders, unhealthy lifestyle and age-related impairments among people. Rise in fashion and brand consciousness among the young population of the country and increase in the sale of branded eyewear are some of the important factors fueling the growth of prescription eyewear, as well as sunglasses in the domestic eyewear market. On the other hand, initiatives undertaken by the Indian government like setting up of free eye check-up and vision treatment programs have also contributed towards the growth of the eyewear market in India. However, presence of counterfeit products in the market and the increasing popularity of vision corrective surgeries act as major pitfalls for the market.

Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2577603

Competition analysis

In India, the eyewear market is composed of both organized and unorganized players. The unorganized sector dominates the market with almost 70% market share. Titan Company Limited, GKB Opticals Limited, Lenskart Solutions Private Limited, Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited are some of the major players operating in the organized eyewear market. These players have accelerated the sale of eyewear products by generating awareness regarding vision disorders and setting up free eye check-up camps in tier-II and tier-III cities. Price differentiation between branded and unbranded eyewear products poses challenge for organized players to capture a substantial market share in the overall eyewear market.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2577603-eyewear-market-in-india-2019

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter