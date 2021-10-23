Wrist Watch Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Citizen Watches, Swatch, Citizen Watches

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Wrist Watch Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Wrist Watch market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Timex Group India Limited, Titan Company Limited, Casio India Co. Private Limited, Citizen Watches (India) Private Limited, Fossil India Private Limited, PA Time Industries (Maxima Watches), Rolex Watch Company Private Limited, Swatch Group (India) Private Limited.

Over the last decade, wrist watches have gained much popularity as a fashion accessory than a device for telling time. This recognition can be attributed to the high brand consciousness among millennial consumers, celebrity endorsement and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by fashion brands. Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are the leading markets for wrist watches in India, in terms of sales volume.

Market insights

The wrist watch segment accounts for around 80% of the Indian timepiece market. The wrist watch market in India was valued at INR 94.55 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 192.74 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.21%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In the past few years, smartwatches and premium watches have witnessed a significant growth in demand and popularity. These two are the main components which have attributed to the rapid growth of the wrist watch market. Slashed goods and services tax (GST) rates on luxury watches and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers have further accelerated the market growth. Moreover, with the progressing retail landscape and increase in Internet retailing, the sale of wrist watches is anticipated to experience a swift increase in the Indian market. However, the presence of counterfeit products is a major challenge for the market. The developing market for fitness bands and activity trackers as substitutes for smartwatches, also impedes the growth of the wrist watch market.

Competition analysis

Some of the major players in the market include Titan Company Limited, Casio India Co. Private Limited, Rolex Watch Company Private Limited and Timex Group India Limited. Among these accomplished players, the industry is being led by Titan Company Limited, accounting for approximately 40% of the overall wrist watch market, for almost a decade. As a strategic move to capture higher market share, players are trying to diversify their product portfolios by introducing smart watches in their product portfolio. In 2019, the overall sales volume of smart watches in India was about 34,200 units. The companies are coming up with innovative ranges of products incorporated with new features and technologies that are likely to further intensify the competition.

