Skin Care Products Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants L’Oreal, Lotus Herbals, Emami

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Emami Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health care Limited, Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Nykaa E-retail Private Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, L’Oreal India Private Limited, Nivea India Private Limited.

Owing to rising skin problems such as hyperpigmentation and acne, concern among people about skin health has increased over time, and they are investing handsomely in skin care products. Demand for products made of natural ingredients like sea salts, seaweed extracts and other mineral-rich ingredients that help address skin problems, has picked up in the country.

Key growth drivers of the market:

-The purchasing power of women has increased due to a rise in the number of working women, specifically in tier I cities. Increase in the disposable income of women has resulted in escalated demand for skin care products, which is propelling the growth of the market.

-Rise in stress levels, exposure to dust and pollution, and long hours in air-conditioned environments have led to increased skin problems like pigmentation, acne, pimples and sunburns. Therefore, demand for remedial skin care products like sunscreen lotions, whitening creams, and moisturizing creams has picked up. This is a major driver of the skin care products market.

Market insights:

The skin care products market in India was valued at INR 112 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 197 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.16%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). The rise in disposable income, increased female participation in the workforce, escalating skin problems resulting from high levels of pollution, and growing concern over skin health are the major factors driving market growth. Due to increased sense of self care, men are also indulging in skin care products, allowing FMCG giants to launch skin care brands exclusively for men. A number of players in the skin care products market like Nivea and L’Oreal are coming up with innovative products like specialized anti-aging creams, separate night and day creams, anti-wrinkle creams and sunscreens ranging from SPF 15 to 150, leading to market expansion.

Competition analysis:

Consumers tend to purchase skin care products based on the quality and reputation associated with a brand. Therefore, to gain high sales volume and revenue in the skin care market in India, a company needs to develop a strong brand identity, which is a difficult task for any new entrant. Several domestic and international players dominate the skin care market in India. These players often compete in terms of price and quality, therefore creating a price advantage for customers.

