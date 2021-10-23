Non-life Insurance Market is Booming Worldwide with Agriculture Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, Oriental Insurance

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Non-life Insurance Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Non-life Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, The New India Assurance Company Limited, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, IIFCO Tokio General Insurance.

Amidst the ongoing economic slowdown across India, the insurance sector is expected to witness an expansion mainly due to the proposed increase in foreign investment limit on insurance intermediaries from 49% to 100%. The non-life insurance market is expected to reach INR 3,662.94 Bn by FY 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~14.79% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period. Major players currently operating in the Indian non-life insurance market include The New India Assurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited and Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited. Out of them, the four public sector insurers – New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and Oriental Insurance Company – held a combined market share of ~40%, in terms of gross direct premium, in FY 2019.

Market segment insights

In FY 2019, the motor insurance segment (own damage and third party) held the largest market share (~37.91%), followed by the health insurance segment (~26.76%). With an increasing number of people falling victim to lifestyle diseases, awareness regarding health has risen. As a result, the demand for health insurance policies has picked up. Further, the government has made it mandatory for all vehicles plying on the road to be covered under an insurance policy, on account of which the demand for motor insurance has increased across the country.

Out of the major segments of the Indian non-life insurance market, the personal accident insurance segment experienced the fastest year-on-year growth of ~24.95% during the FY 2015-FY 2019 period. Tata AIG, Chola MS General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz and ICICI Lombard are some of the major companies offering personal accident coverage.

