Online Advertising Market is Booming Worldwide with Ozone Media, McCann Erickson, DDB Mudra

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Online Advertising Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Advertising market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Adglobal360 India Private Limited, DDB Mudra Private Limited, Grey Worldwide (India) Private Limited, Interactive Avenues Marketing Solutions Private Limited, Komli Media India Private Limited, Madison Communications Private limited, McCann Erickson India Private Limited, Ozone Media Solutions Private Limited, Pinstorm Technologies Private Limited, SVG Media Private Limited.

You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1812350-online-advertising-market-in-india

Market insights:

The online advertising sector in India has been flourishing, lately, owing to the increase in the number of 4G connections and smartphones, time spent on mobile phones, and subsequent spends on digital advertising by companies operating in the automotive, food and beverages, and e-commerce industries. In India, the five types of content used in online advertising are – social media, search, display, video, and classifieds. As of 2017, majority of the online advertising activities were done through social media (~28%). The online advertising market in India is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~34.43% during the 2018-2023 period, to reach a value of INR 457.34 Bn by 2023. The proliferation of video content, transformation in payment mechanism, and voice-based interactions are expected to help in further growth of this market.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1812350-online-advertising-market-in-india

Key growth drivers of the market:

-Government initiatives like ‘Digital India’, has led to an increase in digital consumption across the country. Through online advertising, the e-players can promote their products on social media, and search engines, thereby converting virtual media into a marketplace.

-In India, consumers mostly prefer videos and music in the entertainment category. Consumption of digital video has increased from ~48% in 2016 to ~55% in 2017, which implies a positive impact on spending on video advertisements.

Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1812350

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

-Issues of internet connectivity and low broadband penetration are still prevalent in India, mainly in rural areas. Also, the digital video businesses in India face problems due to the high input costs, thus hampering the growth of online advertising in the country.

-In India, digital content is mostly delivered in English, and does not appeal to a considerable section of the society, which seeks vernacular content. This acts as a deterrent to the growth of digital media as an advertising platform in comparison to TV or radio.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1812350-online-advertising-market-in-india

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter