Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is Dazzling Worldwide | Abbott, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Abbott India Limited, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Novartis India Limited, Pfizer Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Latest market research report titled Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market in India 2017 states that manufacturers of Active pharmaceutical ingredients are experiencing demand for their products due to several reasons. With the increasing prevalence of cancer amongst Indians, the health issues faced due to the lifestyle changes and age related disorders, demand for Active pharmaceutical ingredients are rapidly increasing. Advancements in technology have resulted in high production at low cost, boosting the growth. The imported products are mainly from China and these are low in cost compared to other countries.

However, despite increasing competition in the market, threat from exported products, and lack of uniformity in the market, it is still expected to grow in the coming years. Stringent regulations and environmental hazards are also posing as threats to the industry. Despite these hindrances in the industry, the market is expected to grow, with more players entering the market and government taking actions to keep the situation under control and lessen the challenges.

