Vehicle Electrification Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2021 | Borgwarner, Magna,Aisin

Vehicle electrification refers to a range of technologies that use electricity to propel a vehicle. Advances in electrified mobility were emerging at breakneck speed as companies raced to develop new ways to move the masses. Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars increased by 54 percent in 2017 to touch 1.15 million units. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the total sum to global annual sales of electric vehicle is more than 3 million vehicles in 2020 and about 10 million by 2025.

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Continental AG (Germany),Delphi Automotive PLC (United Kingdom),Denso Corporation (Japan),Hitachi Electric (Japan),Johnson Electric (Hong Kong),Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),Borgwarner (United States),Magna (Canada),Aisin (Japan),ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)

The Considerable Shifting of the Technologies from Hydrocarbon Energy to Electrical Energy in the Automotive Industry.

New Developments for Climate-Friendly Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Decreasing Permissible Limits in Emission Regulations & Raised Fuel Economy Bars

Increasing Demand for Reliable Electric Systems in Vehicles

Rising Need for 48V Architecture

Adoption of Light Electric Commercial Vehicles in Developed Countries

The Surge in the Growth of Automotive Industry in Developing Economies

by Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Power Steering (EPS), Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Mirror, Liquid Heater PTC, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Starter Motor & Alternator, Actuators), Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Degree of Hybridization (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

