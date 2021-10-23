Synthetic Enzyme Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Novozymes, Dupont, Biovet

A synthetic enzyme is an organic molecule or ion that recreates some function of an enzyme. The area promises to deliver catalysis at rates and selectivity observed in many enzymes. Feed prices are prohibitively high with detrimental effects on producer profitability and cost, which compels farmers to look for alternatives without hampering animal performance, so as to increase production profitability. The rising awareness among people, about the need for healthy and non-chemical ingredients, is pushing several industries including animal feed to use lipase enzymes.

Novozymes (Denmark),Dupont (United States),DSM (Netherlands),BASF (Germany),AB Enzymes (Germany),CHR.Hansen (Denmark),Soufflet Group (France),Longda Bio-products (China),Biovet (Bulgaria)

Market Trends:

Detergent use for household purposes and cleaning lenses or dentures

Reduction in Feed Costs and Optimization of Nutritional Value in Feed

Market Drivers:

Diverse Functionality in Food

Increase lipase usage in various feeds for livestock

Market Opportunities:

Increase in Demand for Environmental and Health-Friendly Products

Emerging Economies With High Growth Potential

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Saccharifying Enzyme, Amylase, Protease, Lipases, Other), Application (Food and Beverage, Detergents, Animal Feed, Textile, Pulp and Paper, Bioenergy, Other), Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel), Source (Fungi, Bacteria, Plant-Based, Animal Based, Microbial)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

