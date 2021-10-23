Email Security Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Cisco Systems, Dell, Fortinet

Email security is a process adopted by an organization or individual to secure its email content and access to email accounts from cyber-attacks, virus, spam, denial of service and other malicious softwareâ€™s. There are various techniques available for email security such as the digital signing of email messages, strong passwords, spam filters, and desktop-based antivirus or anti-spam applications. Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will help to boost global email security market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Dell Inc. (United States), Fortinet (United States), Mcafee, Inc. (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Apptix (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Mimecast (United Kingdom), SAP SE (Germany) ,Proofpoint Inc. (United States)

Market Trend:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

Rise in Business Email Compromise Scams and Spear Phishing

Market Drivers:

High Demand For Converged Security Solutions

Growth and Innovation Cyber Threats

Mandate To Comply With Data Protection Directives

Challenges:

Availability of Open Source Solutions

Requirement of Key Management and Verification Solutions for Encrypting Keys

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Multi-Cloud Service

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (On-Premise Email Security, Hosted Email Security, Managed Email Security), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Travel & Transport, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Email Security Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Email Security market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Email Security Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Email Security

Chapter 4: Presenting the Email Security Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Email Security market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Email Security Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Email Security market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Email Security market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Email Security market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

