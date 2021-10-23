Digital Identity Solutions Market is Going to Boom | NEC, Samsung SDS, ForgeRock

Digital identity management solutions evolved from passwords to biometric authentication, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, retina or eye scan, handprint, and voice recognition. Digital Identity Solution help in replacing outdated point solutions with a single identity platform that supports the tools of the modern digital era, Reduce cost and complexity of identity operations while improving the overall security posture of your organization and advantage of the flexibility and pricing benefits of the new era of SaaS-delivered solutions

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digital Identity Solutions Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

NEC (Japan),Samsung SDS (United Kingdom),Thales Group(France),GBG (United Kingdom),Telus (Canada),IDEMIA (France),Tessi (France),ForgeRock (United States),Jumio (United States),Refinitiv (United Kingdon),Duo Security (Cisco) (United States)

Market Trend:

Increased Focus to Enhance End to End Customer Experience

Wide Adoption of Authentication Across Verticals

Market Drivers:

Rising Identity and Authentication Frauds

Integration of Biometrics in Smartphones

Challenges:

Threat of Privacy and Data Breach

Lack of Skilled Security Professionals

Opportunities:

Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain Technologies to Enhance Digital Identities

Increased Adoption of the Cloud-Based Digital Identity Solutions

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Biometrics, Non-biometrics), Application (Bank, Retail and Commerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Energy and Utility, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Energy and Utility, Others), Authentication Type (Single-factor authentication, Multi-factor authentication)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Identity Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Identity Solutions market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Identity Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Identity Solutions

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Identity Solutions Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Identity Solutions market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Digital Identity Solutions Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

