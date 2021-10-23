Residential Router Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Netgear, TRENDnet, Google

Upsurging attraction towards home connectivity and home offices will help to boost global residential router market in the forecasted period. A residential router is a type of networking device. It is a small consumer-grade router which offers network access between local area network (LAN) hosts to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The router provides a more stable connection than the latter. Rising adoption of internet and high demand for connected device are the key drivers of global residential router market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Netgear Inc. (United States),D-Link Corporation (Taiwan),TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd (China),Linksys Group (United States),TRENDnet, Inc. (United States),Synology Inc. (Taiwan),AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan),Google Inc. (United States),Nokia Networks (Finland),Xiaomi Inc. (China),Tenda (United States)

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for Connectivity in Home

Fueling Demand Due To Transition towards Cloud for Data Storage

Market Drivers:

High Adoption of Connected Devices Including Smartphones, Smartwatches, and Tablets

Growth in IP Traffic

Challenges:

Rising Concern of Data Security, Privacy and Authentication

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Smart Home and Smart City

Increasing Digitalization Associated With High Demand of Residential Router

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Home Office, Entertainment), Port Type (Gigabit, Fast Ethernet), Type of Wi-Fi Band (Single Band, Dual Band, Tri-Band), End User (Private Firm, Startup Business, Hostels, Hotels, Home, Others), Connectivity Type (Wired, Wireless)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Residential Router Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Residential Router market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Residential Router Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Residential Router

Chapter 4: Presenting the Residential Router Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Residential Router market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Residential Router Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

