Financial Close Management Software Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | FloQast ,E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC ,Longview Solutions

The Financial Close Management Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Financial close management software, also known as accounting close software, provides tools that companies can use to complete the financial close cycle. Many organizations do a financial close at the end of each month. During this time, accountants within an organization use this software to ensure that the books are correct and that all transactions have been completed successfully. Tasks such as invoice payment and delivery cost approval, and lead import is listed in checklists and ticked off after completion. Financial Close products often include features such as task assignment, reconciliation management, reporting, and databases of previous accounting closing data organized by month and transaction type. Individual progress, as well as deadlines for each period, can also hereby be tracked by the accounting team throughout the complete cycle. These tools typically integrate with spreadsheets and various accounting tools so that users can fully document relevant data and identify notable results or inconsistencies. They can also be integrated with or delivered with other corporate performance management (CPM) functions, e.g. financial consolidation or budgeting and forecasting.

On 10th November 2020, insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire IDL Group, a leading provider of financial performance management software. IDL specializes in consolidating multi-source, financial data consequently eliminating manual closing errors and reducing closing cycle times.

Major Players are:

FloQast (United States),E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC (United States),Longview Solutions (Canada),Oracle Corporation (United States),Prophix Software (Canada),DataRails (United States),IBM (United States),CCH Tagetik (Italy),SAP (Germany),BlackLine, Inc. (United States),Trintech (United States),insightsoftware (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Application (Small and Medium-sized Companies, Large Companies), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom and Information & Technology(IT), Manufacturing, Construction, Non-Profit Organizations, Others), Subscription Type (Annual Subscription, Monthly Subscription, One Time License), Features (Payroll Management, Billing & Invoice, Enterprise Resource Planning, Time & Expense Management, Others)

Market Trends:

The Rising Adoption of AI and Block-chain Technology in the Market

Features of Financial Close Software is Fueling the Market Growth

Market Drivers:

Increasing Complexities across Business Processes

Enhanced Cost Control/Efficiencies

Greater Application Flexibility and Shorter Time to Value

Challenges:

Demand for High-End Processors

Opportunities:

Growth in the Use of Cloud-Based Platforms

Rising Innovations in the Fin-tech Industry

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Financial Close Management Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Financial Close Management Software Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Financial Close Management Software Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Financial Close Management Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Financial Close Management Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Financial Close Management Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Financial Close Management Software Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Financial Close Management Software Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

