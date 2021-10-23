The Safety Service Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Safety Services are those that are used to protect human life and property on a permanent or temporary basis. Because safety has become such an essential factor in all aspects of life, safety services play an increasingly significant role in today’s society, particularly with the growth of industries all over the world. Safety looks after business operations and ensures that they run smoothly.

On 06 July 2021, VelocityEHS launch a new platform, VelocityEHS Accelerate. This platform is intended to improve operational excellence, health, safety, risk, environmental, social, and cooperative governance. The platform, which has been built from the bottom up with EHS experience, best practices, and beautiful design in mind, assists users in solving complicated challenges in a simple and effective manner.

Major Players are:

VelocityEHS (United States),Enablon (France),Intelex (United States),Cority (United States),Gensuite (United States),Sphera (United States),SAI Global (United States),Quentic (Germany),UL (United States),Alcumus (United Kingdom),SHE Software (United Kingdom) ,VisiumKMS (United States),Ideagen (United Kingdom),EcoOnline (Ireland), ,ETQ (United States),Dakota Software (United States),ProntoForms (Canada),Verisk 3E (United States),Enhesa (United States),IsoMetrix (South Africa),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Energy and Utilities, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Construction and Engineering, Food and Beverage, Government and Defense, Other), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Services Type (Analytics, Project Deployment and Implementation, Business Consulting and Advisory, Audit, Assessment, and Regulatory Compliance, Certification, Training and support, Others), Component (Software, Service)

Market Trends:

Digitalization of IoT Device to Manage Safety Services

Market Drivers:

The Rising Importance of Workplace Safety

Rising Integration of Safety Services with Routine Business Operations

Increase in Government Initiatives to Follow the Regulations and Standard

Challenges:

Poor Regulatory Frameworks in Developing Countries

Opportunities:

Rising Advancements in Analytics Technology, Big Data, and Cloud

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

