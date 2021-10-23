Driving Helmet Market Outlook: Is Growth Potential Underestimated? | Top Players – Klim ,Steelbird ,Alpinestars S.p.A ,Dainese S.p.A

The Driving Helmet Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

A helmet is a type of head protection that is worn on the head. A helmet, in particular, works in conjunction with the skull to protect the human brain. Helmets add another layer to the wearer’s head, protecting them from some of the more serious types of traumatic brain injury. By reducing the impact of a force or collision to the head, a helmet aims to reduce the risk of serious head and brain injuries. Due to increased safety awareness among riders, the use of driving helmets has increased in recent years. The number of riders is growing all over the world. The global increase in two-wheeler sales is gaining traction. Motorcycle safety products are in high demand due to an increase in motorcycle sales around the world. Motorcycle driving helmets are the most common product on the market for motorcycle safety equipment. Riders are being pushed to wear driving helmets due to a growing awareness of road safety and strict traffic regulations. Purchasing high-end goods are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. With the rise in sales of superbikes around the world, there is a growing trend among consumers to purchase brand-specific driving protection gear such as driving helmets.

November 2020 â€“ Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor. Steelbird SB-39 Rox helmet comes with a sun shield that is operated by a push-button slider mechanism that helps bring the sun shield up or down.

March 2020 â€“ KLIM, a US company that produces premium helmets for motorcycles, introduced the F3 Carbon to meet the needs of those riders looking for a lighter helmet.

Major Players are:

Klim (Denmark),Steelbird (India),Alpinestars S.p.A (Italy),Dainese S.p.A (Italy),SHOEI Co. Ltd (Japan),Sparco (Italy),AGV (Italy),Leatt Corporation (South Africa),Nolan Helmets (Italy),Arai Helmet Limited (Japan)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Regular Helmet, MTB Helmet, Commuting Helmet, Smart Helmet), Application (Personal Use, Professional Use), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Multi-Brand Stores, Specialty Stores, Independent Small Stores, Online Stores), End-User (Men, Women), Material Type (Carbon Fiber, Polycarbonate, Others)

Market Trends:

Smart Helmets Which Include Integrated Head-Up Display

Growing Awareness On Road Safety

Market Drivers:

Increasing Concern for Safety of Motorcycle Riders

Rising Preference for Connected Motorcycles

Challenges:

Large Number of Players in the Market

Opportunities:

Increasing Government Regulation on Wearing Helmets

Rising Investment on Product Innovation

Increase in the Number of Two-wheelers and Bikes

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Driving Helmet Market

Chapter 05 – Global Driving Helmet Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Driving Helmet Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Driving Helmet Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Driving Helmet Market

Chapter 09 – Global Driving Helmet Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Driving Helmet Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Driving Helmet Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

