Enterprise Data Management Market Getting Back To Stellar High-Yielding Opportunity | IBM Corporation ,Bloomberg ,Micro Focus

The Enterprise Data Management Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Enterprise data management is the process of inventorying and regulating the company’s data, as well as bringing the entire organization on board. In other words, Enterprise Data Management is as much about people management as it is about data management. Data management entails ensuring that your employees have access to the accurate and timely data they require, as well as adhering to your policies for preserving quality data in a standardized, secure, and managed environment. Enterprise Data Management solutions simplify corporate processes while also allowing users to draw important inferences from data. It also develops company strategy and ensures that the whole company system is transparent. Enterprise data management improves data flow and shortens cycle times for a variety of functions. This improves the efficiency and efficacy of business management. Enterprise data management provides customer data, including onboarding of new client data, to connect into internal systems of businesses by acting as a master data management platform.
October 2020 – Informatica Announces Advanced Capabilities in Enterprise Cloud Data Management to Help Businesses Swiftly Transform in the Cloud. The Fall 2020 Launch Delivers New Enhancements for Superior Cloud-Native Serverless Computing Power, AI-Powered Intelligence and Business Resiliency
May 2020 â€“ Bloomberg Launches New Data Management Solution to Increase Operational Efficiency for Clients
Major Players are:
IBM Corporation (United States),Bloomberg (United States),Micro Focus (United Kingdom),SAS Institute Inc. (United States),Teradata Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Symantec (United States),Cloudera, Inc. (United States),Informatica (United States)
NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Application (Data Security, Master Data Management, Data Integration, Data Migration, Data Warehousing, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and Information Technology (IT), Retail and Consumer goods, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others)
Market Trends:
Growing Importance for Data Governance and Data Standardization by Organizations
Increased Need for Risk Management
New Data Integration Tools
Market Drivers:
Expanding Enterprise Data Coupled with Rising Data Integration and Content Management Challenges
Improved Performance and Efficiency
Challenges:
Concerns of Data Privacy
Inconsistent Business Semantics
Opportunities:
Fast Growth and Adoption of Technological Changes
Deploying Specific Tools and Technologies to Increase Data Access and Data Convergence
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2020
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2021-2026
