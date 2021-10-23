Corn Flour Market Getting Back To Stellar Growth Ahead | BASF ,Clariant AG ,Evonik Industries AG

The Corn Flour Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Corn flour is a type of flour thatâ€™s milled from dried whole corn kernels. It contains the hull, germ and endosperm of the corn and is considered a whole grain flour. It is usually yellow, but it can also be white or blue depending on the variety of corn it uses. It is basis of several popular fried products. It is a component of several batter and breading systems and it is used in corn and tortilla chips.

On 3rd January 2020, Heartland Co-op has finalized the acquisition of the Texas and New Mexico grain and processed corn business of AGP Grain Marketing LLC, a subsidiary of Ag Processing Inc (AGP). The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Texas and New Mexico locations have been a part of AGPâ€™s grain operations since 2002.

Major Players are:

BASF (Germany),Clariant AG (Switzerland),Evonik Industries AG (Germany),Solvay SA (Belgium),W.R.Grace and Company (United States),Grain Millers, Inc. (United States),Buffaloe Milling CO Inc. (United States),Hopkinsville Milling Co (United States),Minsa Corp (United States),SEMO Milling, LLC (United States),Heartland Co-op (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (White Corn Flour, Yellow Corn Flour), Application (Food, Bakery Products, Snacks, Cattle Feed, Others), Nature (Gluten-free, Organic, No Artificial Color, No Preservatives), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Corn Flour for Making Gluten-Free Bakery Products

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Healthy Flours for Various Food Application

High Demand for Healthy Snacks and Food Items

Challenges:

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Opportunities:

Growing Food Industry with Innovation in Food Products ill Boost the Corn Flour Market

Surging Popularity of Fast Food Restaurants

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Corn Flour Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

