Warehouse Robotics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Kuka, Daifuku, Dematic

Industries are having rising expectations for E-commerce customers for fast and accurate service at the same time they juggle labor challenges. Warehouse robotics are the future solution to such problems. Warehouse Robots are designed to cater to functions including storage, sorting, assembling and disassembling, trans-shipment, distribution, replenishment, packaging, labeling, inspection, consolidation. The emergence of the advanced technologies in robotics and the growing e-commerce industry are some of the driving factors which are propelling the global warehouse robotics market. Additionally, the mobile robots are also being extensively used in e-commerce sectors for implementing warehouses operation by manufacturing companies.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Kuka AG (Germany),Daifuku Co, Ltd. (Japan),ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),Knapp AG (Austria),Dematic (United States),Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),Bastian Solutions (India),Amazon Robotics (United States),Vanderlande Industries Inc. (United States)

Market Trend:

Customized Soluion Offered by the Companies

Adoption of IoT in Warehouse Robotics

Introduction of ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) in Warehouse Automation System

Market Drivers:

Growth in the E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Automotive Industries

Rising Number of Consumer Choices Using E-commerce Platform

Increasing Number of Stock Keeping Units

Challenges:

Lack of Expertise in Robot Programming and Implementation

Increasing Cost of Inventory Management

Opportunities:

Growing E-commerce Industries, Owing to Rising Internet Penetration

Adoption of Warehouse Robotics by SMEs

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Fixed Robots, Mobile Robots, Gantry Robots, Stationery Articulated Robots), End users (Automotive, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Construction, Defense, Oil and Gas, Others), Function (Storage, Packaging, Trans-shipments, Other Functions)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Warehouse Robotics market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Warehouse Robotics market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Warehouse Robotics market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

