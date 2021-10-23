Marine Electronic Cartography Market to Witness Notable Growth by 2026 | Honeywell International, Jeppesen, Garmin

Marine Electronic Cartography is basically designing, compiling, updating, and disseminating nautical charts in an electronic format which can be integrated with modern marine computers and satellite systems as well as other navigation systems. They provide greater visibility, accuracy and far more features than traditional marine cartography charts. They can be displayed three waysâ€”on a chart-plotter, smartphone or computer. Although one major concern with marine electronic cartography is the failure of the electronic systems. Major systems under marine electronic cartography include ECS, RCDS and ECDIS, with ECDIS rising in popularity. WECDIS or ECDIS-N are military versions of ECDIS. Asia Pacific region accounts for largest market and is expected to present more opportunities with rapid urbanisation of the region and the increase in the marine trade activity.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Thales Group (France) ,Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States),Jeppesen (United States),Transas (Russia),Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) ,Raytheon Anschutz (Germany),Rockwell Collins (United States),Navionics (Italy) ,Garmin Ltd. (United States)

Market Trend:

ECDIS is rising in Popularity

Market Drivers:

Growing Focus on Improving the Visibility and Safety of the Marine Transportation

Increasing Need for Advanced Monitoring Mechanism for Fleet Management, and Logistics Management

Challenges:

Emergence of New Satellite Based Navigation

Opportunities:

Asia Pacific Region is a Rising Market thus Presents Huge Opportunity

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Electronics Charts (PAYS, Direct), End Use (Military, Civilian), System Type (ECDIS, ECS, RCDS), Platform (Computer, Chart-Plotter, Smartphone, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

