Vehicle to Vehicle Communications Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Flexibity, Veniam, TeleVeh

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) communication is known to be a system-defined to transfer data among vehicles and other objects on the road in real-time. This communication and exchange of information between vehicles will help users to receive warnings and emergency information about other vehicles. Automobiles work and move without depending on other vehicles to send data, but with Vehicle to Vehicle Communications, automobiles will be able to send and receive the critical, important and essential information to the nearby vehicles to improve the overall efficiency and safety of the roadways. According to the research done by the world health organization, the total number of an accident across the globe each year is causing the death of around 1.2 million deaths worldwide. Increasing attention to road safety is the major factor driving the growth of vehicle to vehicle communication market.

Flexibity(Netherlands),Veniam(United States),TeleVeh (United States),Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany),Continental AG (Germany),Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States),Autotalks Ltd. (Israel),Delphi Technologies (United Kingdom),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Denso Corporation (Japan)

Market Trend:

Advancements in the wireless technologies to communicate with vehicles, infrastructure, and other portable devices

Market Drivers:

The growing adoption of V2V communication to overcome human errors and road traffic accidents is a dominant factor expected to aid in growth of the market

Challenges:

Reliability Challenges

Opportunities:

Industry participants are increasingly emphasizing the development of cellular-based systems and commercialization of 5G technology, in order to enhance the efficiency of these systems

The growing number of accidents across the globe is one of the major

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Transmitter, Receiver), Application (Traffic Safety, Traffic efficiency, Infotainment, Payments, Other), End User (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Connectivity (Cellular based technology, DSRC), Technologies (Big Data Analytics, Smart Sensors, Cloud Computing, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

