Broadband Network Gateway Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Hughes Communication

The broadband network gateway (BNG) is the point of connection for subscribers to the broadband network. A subscriber management system that connects wireline subscribers to broadband networks is known as a broadband network gateway. An internet service provider (wholesale services) or a wireline broadband provider set up this subscriber management system. An internet service provider (wholesale services) or a wireline broadband network operator set up this subscriber management system (retail services). The broadband network gateway system connects the customer premise equipment (CPE) to the broadband networks and establishes stable subscriber sessions.

Cisco Systems (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),Juniper Networks (United States),Brocade Communications (United States),AT&T (United States),Verizon (United States),Hughes Communication (United States),Alcatel-Lucent (France),Charter Communication (United States),Huawei Technologies (China)

Market Trend:

Availability of Customized Broadband Packages

Market Drivers:

Increasing Investments in the Telecommunication Sector

Rapid Adoption of Smartphones, Tablets, and other Mobile Devices

Challenges:

Complex Structure

Opportunities:

Growth in Wireless Market

Increase in the Number of Subscribers and New Application Areas of Wireless Technologies

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Connection (Wired, Wireless), Component (Broadband Network Gateways (BNG), Services, Installation & Deployment Services, Configuration Services, Support & Maintenance Services)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

