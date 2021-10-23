Video Telematics Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants -Streamax ,Geotab ,Bendix ,AT&T Inc.

The Video Telematics Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Telematics technology is used to help tackle a wide array of vital tasks which help keep fleets running smoothly & safely. The benefits of telematics services broadly categorised into three primary categories: operations, safety, and compliance. Video telematics combines video information, computer vision technology, and vehicle data to deliver insights that telematics alone cannot. Traditional driver telematics, for example, can give fuel information, as well as data about erratic driving events such as hard braking, swerving, or collisions. Video telematics gives the critical setting required to make long-term solutions. For illustration, the utilize of a cell phone while driving can be identified proactively before it results in a serious event.54

On 24 March 2021,Geotab, a worldwide pioneer in IoT & connected transportation, along with Lytx, a worldwide pioneer & pioneer of video telematics, declared the availability of an integrated camera solution from Surfsight.

Major Players are:

Streamax (China),Geotab (Canada),Bendix (Lorain),AT&T Inc. (United States),CameraMatics (Ireland),FleetCam (South Africa),iCAM Video Telematics (South Africa),LightMetrics (India),Verizon Telematics (United States),VUE (United Kingdom),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle, Original Equipment Manufacturers), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Solution (Smartphone, Portable, Embedded)

Market Trends:

The integration of cameras to enable different video-based solutions in commercial vehicle environments is an vital trend in the fleet telematics segment.

Market Drivers:

Benefits like Fuel Savings, Accident Prevention, Reduced Operational Cost

Emergence of Electric Vehicle

Challenges:

High Competition among Players

Opportunities:

Untapped Market of Developing Market

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

