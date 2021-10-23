Bench Press Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

The Bench Press Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

A bench press is a bodybuilding and weightlifting exercise in which barbell is pushed upward from the chest till the arms are fully extended. The various benefits of using bench press such as increased upper body push strength, predictor of upper body strength, bigger pic major, stronger pec minor, shredded serratus anterior, iron forged diets, crazy strong triceps, look great on shirts, improved bone health, and other benefits. Rising health awareness and the need for an active lifestyle, significant growth in sports industry worldwide and growing equipment and facility spaces in fitness clubs, namely metabolic testing equipment, medical exercise areas, hot yoga studios, high altitude training rooms are expected to drive the growth of the bench press market over the years to come. Bench press machine is widely preferred for weight loss. In addition, in Feb 2018, as per an article published by CDC (Centers of Disease Control & Prevention), more than 68% of Americans over the age of 20 are overweight in 2017. Hence, increasing usage of bench press for weight loss has also played an important role in positively impacting the growth of the market54

On November 2017, Goldâ€™s Gym (United States) has offered the opportunity to enroll in term life insurance, which provides coverage starting at more than USD 10,000, through Lincoln Financial. Hence, this will, in turn, propel the growth of the bench press market in future

Major Players are:

Reebok International Ltd. (United States),Body Solid Inc. (United States),Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd. (United States),Life Fitness Inc. (United States),Heinz Kettler GmbH & Co. KG (United States),PowerSport International Limited (United Kingdom),Icon Health & Fitness, Inc. (United States) ,S & T Welcare Equipments Private Limited (India) ,SD Fitness Equipment (India),KEYS FITNESS PRODUCTS LP (United States),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Decline Bench Press, Piturcal Bench, SS Adjustable Bench, Fitcare Incline, Others), Application (Fitness Centre, Gym, Others), Material (Mild Steel, Steel, Others)

Market Trends:

Technology Advancement of the Bench Press

Increasing Efforts to Improve Physical Appearances

Market Drivers:

Rising Disposable Income Along With Changing Life Style

Growing Number of Millennial and Baby Boomers Joining Fitness Clubs

Increasing Collaborations between Fitness Training Centers and Corporates

Challenges:

Problem Related to High Prices of Bench Press Products

Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics Such as China, India and Others

Growing Health Awareness and Increasing Obesity among Consumers

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Bench Press Market

Chapter 05 – Global Bench Press Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Bench Press Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Bench Press Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Bench Press Market

Chapter 09 – Global Bench Press Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Bench Press Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Bench Press Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

