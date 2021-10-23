Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Insurance business process outsourcing is nothing but outsourced insurance process services by an insurer to business outsourcing companies. The services are not limited to data entry, but cover all back-office support services including policy management, commission management, insurance agency management, claims processing, new business services, accounting services, legal services to the insurance business and other custom back-office services. Insurance companies do require indefinite insurance back-office services to effectively manage their core business functions in order to achieve their business targets. Insurance BPO is in Trend since 2003 and its demand is increasing day by day due to increased queries, competition, and technology.54

On 10 Feb 2016, RSA, the leading international insurer, has extended its relationship with Accenture, selecting the company as its preferred supplier for insurance business process outsourcing (BPO) services for an additional six years to 2021. Under the new contract, Accenture will provide RSA UK with back-office administration and customer support services across its sales, service, claims and finance operations, supporting both direct customer and intermediated businesses. Accenture will also identify additional opportunities for standardization, automation and cross-training to help RSA deliver a superior customer-focused operation.

Major Players are:

Serco Group (United Kingdom),TCS (India),Cognizant (United States),MphasiS (India),Accenture (Ireland),EXL Service (United States),Atos Syntel (United States) ,iGate (United States) ,Dell (United States),Infosys (India),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Development, Marketing, Administration, Asset Management, Claims Management), Application (Property and Casualty, Life and Pension), BPO Type (Domestic, International), Insurer Type (Private, Public)

Market Trends:

P&C Insurance BPO is Gaining Traction

A Rising Tide of Robotic Process Automation

Market Drivers:

Ever-Increasing Customer Demands for Best-In-Class Services

The Cut Throat Competition in the Insurance Sector Has Given Rise to Various Operational Challenges Such As Improving Turnover Ratios and Their Activity

The Growing Insurance Industry Worldwide

Opportunities:

Rising Demand of Insurance BPO in Emerging Countries

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market

Chapter 05 – Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market

Chapter 09 – Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Insurance Business Process Outsourcing Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

