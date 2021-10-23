Anticancer Drugs Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Top Players – Novartis AG ,Bristol-Myers Squibb ,Johnson & Johnson

The Anticancer Drugs Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Anticancer drug also known as antineoplastic drug. Any drug which is effective in the treatment of malignant, or tumorous diseases is known as anticancer drugs. The major classes of anticancer drugs comprises of alkylating agents, natural products, antimetabolites, and hormones. This drugs contains alkylating agents like ifosfamide, cyclophosphamide, melphalan, and others. This drugs are used to kill proliferating cancer cells. Spread of cancer is mainly occur by the rapid outburst of abnormal cells apart from their boundaries. This abnormal cells invades adjoining organs. Changing lifestyle, rising number of geriatric population leads to rise in prevalence of cancer across the globe. According to study, 2.3 million cases of cancer was estimated in 2020. Majorly lung, breast and colorectal cancer contributed to the new incidence cases. Thus, with rising incidence cases, the demand for anticancer drugs has been raised. Governments & research organisations across the globe are focusing to spread awareness regarding cancer treatments majorly in African countries. Thus, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on providing new products lines for the treatment of advanced cancers which is anticipated to drive the market growth over forecast period.

In April 2020, Shilpa Medicare Ltd. has launched generic version of cancer drug Dasatinib. Dasashil revolutionise version which offers the treatment by ensuring availability of therapy to Indian patients. With this new launch, company is able to provide generic version which have huge affordability for patients.

Major Players are:

Novartis AG (Switzerland),Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Pfizer Inc. (United States),Merck & Co., Inc. (United States),Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (United States),Astra Zeneca (United Kingdom),AbbVie Inc. (United States),Celgene (United States),Eli Lilly & Co (United States),Cadila Healthcare Limited (India),Dr. Reddyâ€™s Laboratories Ltd. (India),LOGENEX Pharm GmbH (Germany),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Oncological Research Centres), Drug Type (Targeted Drugs, Cytotoxic Drugs), Distribution Chanel (Direct, Indirect), Treatment Therapy (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others), Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Others)

Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical Companies Conducting Massive R&D Activities for Development of the New Product Lines to Treat Advanced Cancers

Market Drivers:

Growing Expenditure of Pharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Cancer Incidence across the Globe

Rising Government Initiatives to Increase Awareness Regarding Advanced Treatments

Challenges:

Huge Requirement of Investments for Drug Developments

Opportunities:

Government Fundingâ€™s For Oncological Research Centers to Develop Novel Drugs

Rising Approvals for Anticancer Drugs to Advanced Cancer Has Created Growth Opportunities for Market

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

