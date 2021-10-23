Smart Tattoo Market Next Big Thing | Key Players – Google ,Microsoft Corporation ,Motorola, Inc.

The Smart Tattoo Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Smart Tattoo is being designed and researched as technological wearables beyond the skin coloring. Smart tattoos are high tech wearable tattoos emerging in medical technology, that has the capability to provide more accurate information about health issues as compared to the other wearable devices. These tattoos are not surgically implanted and so they can easily be removed when they no longer required. It is continuously in the research and development process for a better understanding of its benefits and applications it can provide.54

On 15th August 2016, Microsoft Research and MIT launched DuoSkin smart tattoos. These smart tattoos are made of super-thin electronics technology which is now getting closer to fashionable prime time. Microsoft Research has partnered with MIT Media Lab for the latest iteration dubbed DioSkin. The tattoos consist of artistic arrangements of conductive gold and silver leaf, plus tissue-thin electronics. Other applications include tattoos that can change color or light up to reflect your mood and an antenna tattoo that can transmit data via Bluetooth or near field communications.

Major Players are:

Google (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Motorola, Inc. (United States),VivaLNK (United States),Rotex Inc. (China)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Digital Tattoos, Nano Tattoo, Graphene Tattoo, 3D Tattoo (Living Tattoo)), Application (Biomedical, Commercial, Research and Experiment, Others)

Market Trends:

Emerging Smart Tattoo in Medical Technology for Blood Glucose Monitoring

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Smart Tattoos Owing to its Advantages Associated with it as Preventing Diabetes-Related Complications, Provides Comfort and Others

Challenges:

Risk of Adverse Impact of Smart Tattoo on the Health and its Continuous Research

Opportunities:

Continuous Research and Development in Tattoo Technology

Innovation in Medical Technology

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

